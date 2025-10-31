Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has shared his thoughts on Amakhosi's win over Durban City in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, October 31, 2025.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, the Kaizer Chiefs coach reflected on the team’s performance, admitting that the match against Simba had taken a toll on the players both mentally and physically.

He acknowledged that the side was not at its best but stressed the importance of grinding out results even when performances are below par.

The coach pointed out that in previous games, despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, they failed to win — highlighting that matches like this one, where they were less dominant, still required the determination to secure three points.

On Da Silva, the coach explained that they were well aware of his strengths as a natural box striker who is always alert for rebounds and crosses.

He noted that Da Silva had been recovering from an injury, which limited his playing time previously, but reaffirmed that the technical team has great trust in him and believes he can contribute significantly to the team.

Source: Briefly News