Kaizer Chiefs have moved about Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership table after narrow win over Durban Cit at the at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The game kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes, moving from the original 19:30 start to 20:00, as a result of the large number of fans who had not yet made their way into the stadium.

A late goal from summer signing Flavio Silva gave Amakhosi the deserved win over Gavin Hunt's side.

The Glamour Boys came into the game freshly from knocking out AS Simba from the CAF Confederation Cup and qualifying for the group stage of the competition last weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Durban City

This is the first-ever meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and the PSL newcomers, setting up what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

More to follow..

