Kaizer Chiefs Move Above Orlando Pirates After Narrow Win Over Durban City
Kaizer Chiefs have moved about Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership table after narrow win over Durban Cit at the at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, October 31, 2025.
The game kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes, moving from the original 19:30 start to 20:00, as a result of the large number of fans who had not yet made their way into the stadium.
A late goal from summer signing Flavio Silva gave Amakhosi the deserved win over Gavin Hunt's side.
The Glamour Boys came into the game freshly from knocking out AS Simba from the CAF Confederation Cup and qualifying for the group stage of the competition last weekend.
Kaizer Chiefs defeat Durban City
This is the first-ever meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and the PSL newcomers, setting up what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
More to follow..
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.