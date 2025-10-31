Westbury Shooting Suspect Court Case Postponed for Formal Bail Application
- The man who was arrested for his role in the Westbury shooting appeared before the Westbury Magistrates' Court
- This was after shooting seven teenagers in Wetbury in October and allegedly killing two, with five recovering in hospital
- The case was postponed for the suspect to make a formal bail application after the proceedings were delayed
WESTBURY, JOHANNESBURG — The 20-year-old suspect who was arrested for allegedly shooting seven teenagers and killing two appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 31 October 2025.
According to Eyewitness News, the suspect was arrested at a high school in Diepkloof, Johannesburg. He was arrested after writing his matric exam this week. The South African police Service said that it is continuing its search for the remaining suspects.
The case experienced delays during the proceedings as the prosecution could locate the case docket. The case was postponed for a formal bail application.
