Third Inmate Involved in Pollsmoor Prison Stabbing Dies

A third inmate who was among the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility prisoners who were stabbed died from his injuries

The incident happened at the prison earlier this week, and correctional services officials were hurt during the incident

The Department of Correctional Services says that it is investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Three inmates died during an attack in Pollsmoor prison. Image: Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay

Source: UGC

WESTERN CAPE — The Department of Correctional Services said that a third inmate among the three inmates who were stabbed during a knife attack at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility died. The department is still investigating the incident.

According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened on 29 October 2025 and left two inmates dead and two correctional officials injured. The third was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his wounds. The cause of the incidents remains unknown. The correctional officials were targeted during the incident, and they resorted to the use of force.

Source: Briefly News