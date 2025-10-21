Law enforcement officials are at the scene of a mass shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg

The mass shooting has left at least two children dead and several other youngsters injured

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but it is believed to be related to gang violence

At least two children have been killed in a mass shooting in Westbury. Image: @visiontactical

GAUTENG – Two children have been killed in a mass shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, in what is believed to be linked to ongoing gang violence.

While details are still unclear at this stage, it is believed that at least seven children were injured. Other reports indicate that four others were injured. The injured victims are currently in critical condition.

Emergency services are currently on scene as law enforcement officials investigate the fatal shooting. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

