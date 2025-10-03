Gang violence continues to plague the Western Cape, with two separate shootings taking place on one night

Violence between the Hard Livings and Dixie Boys gangs resulted in two people being killed in Bonteheuwel

Two teenagers were among the four people rushed to the hospital as Kraaifontein was rocked by a late-night shooting

Captain FC Van Wyk, Media Liaison Officer for the Western Cape Police, provided Briefly News with additional information

WESTERN CAPE – Two shootings in one night in the Western Cape have left two people dead and four others injured.

The shootings, which occurred in Bonteheuwel and Kraaifontein, are both believed to be gang-related. The shootings occurred on the evening of Thursday, 3 October 2025, and no arrests have been made as yet.

13-year-old injured in Kraaifontein shooting

In the first incident, four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting incident in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, at approximately 6:30 pm.

Captain FC Van Wyk, Media Liaison Officer for the Western Cape South Africa Police Service, confirmed to Briefly News that Kraaifontein police had registered four counts of attempted murder.

Two males and two females were injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police were alerted to the incident after receiving a call from a local hospital about people who had been admitted with gunshot wounds.

Captain van Wyk noted that the 13-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the left side of his chest, while a 19-year-old male sustained injuries to his left leg and foot. A 21-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to her right wrist, and a 22-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to her left foot.

The motive is believed to be gang-related. The Kraaifontein area is one of those recently visited by Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, but his presence there didn't stop the violence.

Gang members shot dead in Bonteheuwel

In the second incident, two men, who reportedly were known gang members, were shot dead in Bonteheuwel. The shooting happened at 8:25 pm in Vlamboom Street.

Captain van Wyk said that the men, aged 32 and 40, were shot in the head. Bishop Lavis detectives are working hard to trace the suspects responsible, after two counts of murder were opened.

Police believe that the shooting was gang-related, and Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, confirmed those beliefs.

McKenzie said the shooting was part of an ongoing rivalry between the Hard Livings gang and the Dixie Boys gang. He added that the area had been relatively quiet in the past few weeks, and they were worried that the murders would reignite violence and chaos in the community.

While investigations into both shootings continue, police have appealed to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile app to report the information anonymously.

Other Kraaifontein-related murders

Briefly News reported that Kraaifontein has been a hub for violent crimes in recent months.

In August 2025, an 11-year-old was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two rival gangs.

Six people were killed in three separate shootings in the area on the same day Professor Cachalia visited.

Three men were killed and set alight in what police believe was a vigilante killing on 10 September 2025.

