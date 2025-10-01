The South African Police Service raided more than two dozen properties in Cape Town that were linked to a tender fraud case

The properties included businesses, officials' homes, and contract-related sites after a search-and-seizure operation was initiated

The operation followed information the police received from a whistleblower, which was followed by an investigation by the City of Cape Town

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

SAPS raided buildings and homes in Cape Town. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a search and seizure operation in Cape Town and raided 26 properties in relation to alleged tender fraud worth R1,6 billion.

According to News24, the operation began in the late hours of 30 September 2025 and continued into the morning of 1 October. Municipal officials' homes, businesses, and contract-related sites were raided during the operation. The city of Cape Town conducted a preliminary report, which found possible tender corruption linked to its urban mobility directorate.

The City manager, Lungelo Mbadazaya, reported the irregularity to the Hawks. The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said that the City of Cape Town will do all it can to root out malfeasance. The City said in a statement that the operation is in line with its zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Other raids in 2025

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, slammed the Hawks for raiding the house of a comedian. Anton Taylor's home was raided on 19 June 2025 after he posted a satirical video of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu said that the allegations Taylor made in his video were not to be ignored, despite it being a satirical video.

The Western Cape police seized an arms cache in Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town on 2 September. The police raided a residential home in the evening and discovered firearms, ammunition, and gun safes. No arrests were made. The police found 19 illegal firearms, three gun safes, 26 magazines, a silencer, and a stun grenade.

Cops raided 26 properties in Cape Town. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on X were stunned and roasted the Democratic Alliance, which governs Cape Town.

Kg Lee said:

"Seems like Cape Town has followed in the footsteps of Gauteng."

Pat Waterloo said:

"If JHB can did it, CT can did it too."

Jan-Lous De Vos said:

"So, the Hawks knew about Tembisa and did nothing. The SIU report is out and tells the world the ANC is corrupt, and two days later, they put on a show in Cape Town."

Athenkosi said:

"I thought corruption only happens where the ANC governs."

SARS raids Shauwn Mkhize's property

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) raided Royal AM's football facility on 17 September 2025. This, as Mkhize is battling a R40 million tax bill owed to SARS.

A fleet of trucks reportedly swooped on the training ground in Pietermaritzburg. SARS also conducted raids at Mkhize's Sandton home.

Source: Briefly News