The mother of the young boy who was filmed during an assault incident at Milnerton High School in the Western Cape has spoken out

She said that she did not feel that it was safe enough to send her son back to school after the incident, which went viral

The eight boys who were allegedly involved in the incident appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The mother of the Milnerton High School boy who was filmed while being assaulted by a schoolboy said that her son is still in shock over what happened. Eight suspects connected to the incident appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court.

According to Eyewitness News, the parent spoke on 22 October 2025 at the Milnerton Police Station. She was making a statement after the horrific incident went viral. She said that she was not happy that the boys were suspended and said her child is not safe at the school.

Milnerton High victim's mother unhappy

The parent said that she was hurt by the incident and called on the law to take its course. She said the alleged perpetrators are 18 and 19 years old and was further disappointed that there was a lack of communication from the school about the incident.

Teenagers appeared in court

Meanwhile, the eight suspended teenagers appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court. They have been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Members of the community protested outside the court during proceedings. The case was postponed to 30 October. Two of the suspects will appear in open court.

What happened in Milnerton High School?

A group of high school boys repeatedly assaulted and humiliated a young boy, and a video of the incident went viral. The incident took place on 16 October. Other victims came forward and said that they were assaulted as well. The learners were subsequently suspended.

The mother spoke up and said that her son survived a battle with cancer. She said that he begged her not to speak about the incident, as it would get them in trouble with the boys who allegedly bullied them.

However, the mother of the boy who allegedly bullied the victim spoke up. She defended her son outside the school during a heated exchange with parents who had gathered outside the school.

Gayton McKenzie demands justice

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie demanded justice for the victims of the Milnerton High School incident, which went viral. He spoke after eight learners were suspended.

McKenzie said the school bullies needed to be dealt with. He called for them to be punished to learn a valuable lesson. He said he would make sure that the learners would not be allowed to play rugby until they paid for their crimes.

