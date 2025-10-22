Angry community members have blamed poor policing for the fatal Westbury shooting, which left two teenagers dead

General Fannie Masemola noted that community members were reluctant to come forward, leading to hampered investigations

Social media shared their thoughts on the shooting and debated whether the police or the community were to blame

The Westbury mass shooting has sparked a debate online as community members and police blamed each other.

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Who is to blame for the mass shooting in Westbury that left two teenagers dead?

Angry community members have blamed the South African Police Service (SAPS), but police are also pointing fingers at citizens. The tragic incident on 21 October 2025 left 18-year-old Tigan Du Plessis and 17-year-old Diegan Ryters dead, and five others wounded. The youngest victim of the shooting was only 13.

One of the injured youngsters has since been discharged, while the other four are still receiving treatment at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Community members blame SAPS for shooting

On 22 October 2025, Westbury residents blamed the police for failing to do more. The community stated that if there were better policing in the area, the suspects would have been apprehended by now.

One community member even said they would assist the police in finding the suspects, but were told to wait while officers investigated the scene of the crime.

"Like I told them, I can go with them to the places. All four places that we know. I'm waiting for them," the community member said.

Police accuse community members of hindering investigations

While residents blame police, General Fannie Masemola noted that the community didn’t make investigations any easier. The National Police Commissioner made the statement while visiting the Sophiatown Police Station on 22 October.

"One of the challenges is that people don't come forward as witnesses," Masemola said.

He added that this reluctance made it difficult for the police to secure arrests and convictions in cases.

"If you were there when a crime was committed, you are not a whistleblower or an informer; you are a witness. So, you must be prepared to go to court and give evidence," he added.

Masemola added that another major concern was that the community tended to resort to revenge attacks instead of relying on the justice system.

General Fannie Masemola said that the community didn't make investigations any easier.

South Africans debate who is at fault

Social media users debated the situation, noting that many had lost faith in the police.

Oom Klaas Snyman said:

“This is because people have lost confidence in the police. It is hard to distinguish a killer and a protector these days in this country. The people of Westbury have admitted on television that they know those criminals who are terrorising their community. So it's up to the police how they are going to work with them and bring those perpetrators to book.”

Dayaan Mkandawire added:

“You might end up being reported to the same gang by those police. But I think change has come with Mkhwanazi. Even his name has the power to change.”

Darryl Wayne Jones asked:

“What do you mean, people are reluctant? There was someone interviewed on national TV who could take the police to the perpetrators, as they are well known. But alas, the local police were less than interested in her information.”

Michael Manpisce stated:

“It's not safe; the same police would be the ones giving you away to the hyenas.”

Lwandise Sabalele said:

“You can't blame the people for not coming out. Everyone has lost confidence in them. The few good cops are silenced and sidelined. Your department is rotten, Mr Masemola.

Daniel Lingeveld noted:

“The community benefits from it. The drug leaders give them money and food for their silence. The community even stoned police vehicles in support.”

Westbury police attacked by residents

Briefly News reported that members of the Anti-Gang Unit were forced to flee from angry Westbury community members.

Community members attacked the officers in June 2025 after police tried to arrest a man for having drugs.

South Africans weighed in on the matter, calling for Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to assist.

