A high court judge was arrested by the Hawks, along with a church leader, on Tuesday, 26 November 2025

The duo were among four people arrested on charges of corruption and money laundering

South Africans weighed in on the arrest, with some noting what Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said

A Gauteng High Court judge and a church leader were arrested by the Hawks, sparking outrage online. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Yellow Dog Productions

GAUTENG – The arrest of a High Court judge and a church leader has got South Africans once again questioning the state of the country’s criminal justice system.

The judge, based in Gauteng, was arrested alongside the leader of a well-known church and two others were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team on Tuesday, 26 November 2025.

The four suspects, aged between 32 and 64 years old, were arrested on charges of corruption and money laundering. They are expected to appear before the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Why were the suspects arrested?

According to the South African Police Service, the arrests were carried out after allegations of corruption were received.

The allegations centred around attempts to influence a civil case which is being heard before the Pretoria High Court. The Hawks confirmed that the matter relates to a well-known church which is embroiled in a succession battle.

The presiding judge in that matter allegedly received a bribe from the main accused in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment. The Hawks’ investigation reportedly found a trail of money, amounting to millions of rands, that allegedly exchanged hands among the four accused.

Judges Matter calls for the presiding officer to step down

Judges Matter, the organisation responsible for monitoring the judiciary, called for the judge to immediately step down from duties. It also called for her immediate suspension

“The allegations against the judge are extremely serious, and strike at the heart of a judges' constitutional duty to adjudicate legal disputes without fear, favour or prejudice,” a statement from the organisation read.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the arrests, with some surprised that a church leader and a judge would be involved.

Lathiswa Azania exclaimed:

“Church leader, Nkosiyam.”

Given Mpho Wanga said:

“A lot is happening. Imagine a judge and a pastor. That combination was supposed to be setting a good example. Mkhwanazi told us, but some asked where is the proof? The country is going in the wrong direction.”

Kika Masentle Silva agreed:

“And you have people who say General Mkhwanazi’s allegations about the judicial system being corrupt are false.”

Mondli Shange Mzulwini noted:

“Mkhwanazi said some judges had dirt under their fingernails, and the media protested, and here we are.”

Japhta Carter Molusi stated:

“At this point, corrupt judges, church leaders and their cronies don’t deserve an ounce of protection. Naming and shaming should be the bare minimum. These people abuse public trust, steal from society, and hide behind laws meant for the innocent. South Africans are tired of watching corruption thrive while criminals enjoy privileges.”

Saidie Jaftha exclaimed:

“High Court judge. Yoh. No one can be trusted anymore.”

Judge Nana Makhubele found guilty of gross misconduct

Briefly News reported that Judge Nana Makhubele was found guilty of gross misconduct.

Makhubele was accused of being involved in State capture by authorising a secret deal.

She is also the former interim chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's board.

