The former interim chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's board, Judge Nana Makhubele, was found guilty of misconduct

She was accused of being involved in state capture by authorising a secret deal and was accused of sitting on the board while the Judicial Servies Commission interviewed her

some South Africans believed that she was the victim of an anti-black judge conspiracy, and others slammed her

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

SA was disappointed that Judge Nana Makhubele was found d guilty of misconduct. Images: @RivalaniMyambo/ X and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG—Judge Nana Makhubele, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (PRASA) former interim chairperson, was found guilty of misconduct. She was also found guilty of a conflict of interest and of being involved in state capture.

What did Nana Makhubele do?

According to GroundUp, Makhubele stayed as a judge when she was appointed as PRASA's interim board chairperson. Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlamo said that she did not report for duty when she was appointed as a judge in 2018. After she was named a successful judge candidate in 2017, she also failed to disclose that she accepted the PRASA post.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhbele was also accused of involving herself in state capture by allegedly authorising a secret deal that amounted to payments worth R56 million from PRASA to the Siyaya group of companies. Siyaya was contracted to provide PRASA services. She also reportedly provided Siyaya advocate Francois Botes with correspondence that assisted them in getting a default judgment against the SOE. As a result of the judgement, she could be impeached.

Other office bearers who were impeached

Former public protector Busi Mkhwebane was the first public protector in South Africa to be impeached in 2023 for gross public misconduct. Despite contesting the impeachment, she was shown the door.

Retired judge Nkola Motata and the former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe were impeached and removed from office in 2024. Motata was found guilty of drunk driving in an incident that went viral in 2009. Hlophe was accused of influencing the court to vote for the then-president Jacob Zuma.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates' tweet shared different views.

Brilliant Manqane asked:

"Isn't it amazing how only black judges are always found guilty of gross misconduct?"

Simphiwe said:

"Impeachment is looming. What's happening to judges lately? Most of them are in the news for the wrong reasons."

King Mhlontlo said:

"Judges are failing in this administration. It is selective in its axe. It doesn't chop all corrupt officials. Only certain corrupt officials."

Degenerate Judge said:

"There was a time, in a hazy distant past, when such behaviour was unknown. So sad."

Jwarel'coool said:

"She must join the MKP. She fits the criteria."

John Hlophe resigns from JSC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the former Western Cape judge president, John Hlophbe, resigned from the Judicial Services Commission. He was appointed as a member in his capacity as a member of the MK Party.

AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance challenged his appointment and argued that an impeached judge was not supposed to serve on the JSC. He reigned before a judgment was to be given.

Source: Briefly News