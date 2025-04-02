A young South African lady baffled many after expressing excitement about being pulled over by a traffic cop on the road

The Mzansi woman was excited and asked the person sitting in the passenger seat to film the moment

Social media users were floored by the funny 'hun' and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A young South African lady was excited when she got the attention of traffic cops as she drove on the road.

A Mzansi youngster was excited about being pulled over. Image: @sinozz_myoyo

Source: TikTok

The experienced driver could not hide her excitement and asked one of her passengers to film the moment.

Lady excited about being pulled over

One Mzansi woman, Sino Myoyo, amazed South Africans when she excitedly reacted to being pulled over by traffic cops on the road. Myoyo was overjoyed when she realised her dream coming true.

The lady explained that she had been driving for five years and had been looking forward to being pulled over by a traffic cop for a while. Many people first saw cars being pulled over in movies, where traffic cops would ask to see certain paperwork to determine whether or not the driver was experienced enough to be behind the wheel and also inspect if the car was not stolen or roadworthy.

Myoyo happily shared her license with the cop, who was impressed by the interaction. The woman said:

“In the five years of driving, this is the first time I’m being stopped by the cops. May I please be 'pressured'? I want the full experience.”

The officer was kind enough to play along and even tested the driver’s alcohol level. Myoyo was satisfied with the experience and shared on social media:

“I got pulled over for the first time ever! I can’t believe we’re adults. The cop was so nice.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by excited driver

Social media users were baffled by the woman who realised one of her dreams had come true:

@Tem 💜commented:

“Reverse psychology.”

@Katleho Peach realised:

“Being a girl is fun, man.”

@Taniquesloan commented:

“Our people can never be serious.”

@Sinoxolo shared:

“My sister did this with my mom.”

@Zoe Nxumalo said:

“That officer is such a great sport.”

@Mina ❤️🇳🇦 was amazed:

“First person I have seen happy to be pulled over.”

@Sinozz Myoyo responded to the above comment:

“I wanted to be pinched.”

@Palesa Mothopi explained:

“I drove my car for the first time yesterday and I got stopped. I’ve only had my license for a couple of months. I was so excited. I want the breathalyser.”

