A South African woman on TikTok went viral after she filmed her reaction to the disappointing news of failing her learner's licence test

Banoyolo broke down after receiving her results and captured herself for her social media friends to see

The internet tried their best to console the lady by offering tips as she could not stop crying

Many people, like Banoyolo, opened up about not passing the test on their first try and shared their stories in the comments.

The lady was crushed when she did not meet her goal and shared the news on TikTok.

SA consoles lady after failing learner's test

The roads are filled with many different types of drivers: slow and vigilant, reckless and impatient, and taxi drivers. Some of the mentioned drivers legally obtained their licences, and some went through back doors.

One Mzansi lady wanted to act ethically and signed up for a learner's licence test. Banoyolo had high hopes for her results, but things did not go as planned.

She broke down at the realisation that she had failed and shared her reaction on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: You gave learner's test a chance."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's failing learner licence

Social media users sympathised with Banoyolo.

@Nellar❤️ plugged the lady:

"Keep on trying, sisi. You'll get it. I passed mine last Tuesday with the third attempt, also watch Mr Fork's live videos."

@Darly Schmitt commented:

"Those who passed the first time, please gather here."

@Lungile shared her story:

"I remember I failed my test, then my wig got snatched in the CBD, ay. I just broke down in the Gautrain because why so many bad things in one day?"

@Ntokozo Hadebe advised the lady to try another way of getting her licence:

"There's no danger in buying it."

@Peshy🌸💕was floored:

"I am laughing because I also failed on my first attempt."

@billymodingwana761 shared:

"Keep on trying; I passed it on my second attempt."

@CORBAN G advised Banoyolo:

"Pay the bribe and get it stress-free."

@Mama Ocean❤️tipped the lady:

"Study for two weeks, on the third week, go book. Make sure that you do all those tests until you get one hundred percent before you book."

@Onkgopotse gave up on getting her licence:

"Girl, I failed two times. I never went back."

@Ms.Lukhaimane:

"Don't cry, mama, try again. I failed twice and passed on my third try. Next week, I'm going for my driver's test, and I am hoping to pass."

@ppcmahlangu shared:

"Rumour has it that it only costs R1,500 sis, go buy it."

New driver overwhelmed by traffic stops on freeway

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady could not deal with traffic as she drove on the freeway and decided to cool off on the side of the road. Yanga Mnisi was a new driver and still needed to study the road before she could go neck and neck with taxi drivers.

Social media users assured the lady that what she did was normal and that one day, the road wouldn't be so scary.

