An angry motorist lashed out at a reckless taxi driver in the middle of a busy traffic

The man was captured in a video getting out of his car to shout at the taxi operator on the robots

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing different opinions on the situation

A motorist was angry at a reckless taxi driver. Images: @x.louisbarendse.x/ TikTok, @RapidEye/ Getty Images

A video of a motorist shouting at a taxi driver has made rounds on social media, leaving everyone stunned.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @x.louisbarendse.x, a man got out of his white van and went after a taxi that presumably made a reckless move on the road. The gentleman was angry. He shouted at the taxi operator.

It is not clear what the taxi driver did wrong but the motorist was visibly not happy about it. In the end, the taxi operator drove off, thank God that the shouting did not escalate into an ugly fight between the two.

Man lashes at a reckless taxi driver

Mzansi shares different opinions on the video

The video gained over 140k views, with many online users expressing different opinions on the situation.

@Evans Nhlanhla warned:

"Avoid road rage 💀."

@051 said:

"That taxi driver is not a Zulu."

@☝️🤠☝️ expressed:

"The luckiest person on earth."

@User0005 wrote:

"The taxi driver disappointed me here."

@user670.5490543313 commented:

"I respect the taxi driver for avoiding him."

@Lebza~Lady shared:

"But sometimes taxi drivers bully us on the roads and it’s not fair. We don’t know what happend but sometimes lebone ba wrong."

@messi36 said:

"Yes he is lucky...but truth be told people are sick Nd tired on how some drivers think they own roads."

