“Only in South Africa”: Motorist Shouts at Reckless Taxi Driver, Moment Captured in Video
- An angry motorist lashed out at a reckless taxi driver in the middle of a busy traffic
- The man was captured in a video getting out of his car to shout at the taxi operator on the robots
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing different opinions on the situation
A video of a motorist shouting at a taxi driver has made rounds on social media, leaving everyone stunned.
In the TikTok clip uploaded by @x.louisbarendse.x, a man got out of his white van and went after a taxi that presumably made a reckless move on the road. The gentleman was angry. He shouted at the taxi operator.
It is not clear what the taxi driver did wrong but the motorist was visibly not happy about it. In the end, the taxi operator drove off, thank God that the shouting did not escalate into an ugly fight between the two.
"Only is South Africa."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Man lashes at a reckless taxi driver
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi shares different opinions on the video
The video gained over 140k views, with many online users expressing different opinions on the situation.
@Evans Nhlanhla warned:
"Avoid road rage 💀."
@051 said:
"That taxi driver is not a Zulu."
@☝️🤠☝️ expressed:
"The luckiest person on earth."
@User0005 wrote:
"The taxi driver disappointed me here."
@user670.5490543313 commented:
"I respect the taxi driver for avoiding him."
@Lebza~Lady shared:
"But sometimes taxi drivers bully us on the roads and it’s not fair. We don’t know what happend but sometimes lebone ba wrong."
@messi36 said:
"Yes he is lucky...but truth be told people are sick Nd tired on how some drivers think they own roads."
Taxi driver leaves the internet in laughter with his rule
"Jesus, I can buy you another one": SA ladies drool over hot taxi driver after going viral on TikTok
In another story, Briefly News reported about a taxi driver who only allows females to sit in the front seat.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @sethu1570, the woman can be heard hilariously laughing after she saw a funny sign on the taxi dashboard that gave instructions on who is to sit in the front seat. The sign said only women are allowed to sit in the front passenger seat. Men are not allowed to sit there because no war is being attended, lol. The funny sign entertained many.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com