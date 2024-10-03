“It’s Tough”: Man Shows Banged-Up Merc at Petrol Station, Internet Cracks Jokes
- A man shared a video on TikTok of a Mercedes-Benz that looked like it was involved in a car accident
- Although looking messed up, the vehicle was at a petrol station and seemed to be still able to drive on the road
- Members of the online community took to the comments to express laughter at the motorist's vehicle
Repairing a car can be so costly that some drivers cruise around in vehicles with dents and misaligned parts. One man pointed out a motorist's Mercedes-Benz that appeared to have been in an accident but was still on the road, sparking laughter online.
Still going strong
Using the handle @bramilton_228, a TikTok user uploaded a video of the Merc he saw at a local petrol station in Pretoria. The vehicle's bumper was completely messed up as the lights flashed.
The man said the vehicle was a "die-hard" and wrote in the comment section:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"It's tough."
Watch the video below:
Poor Merc has Mzansi laughing
A few social media users headed to the comment section and laughed at the Mercedez-Benz that had been in an accident.
@gordonthegreat1 said to the online community:
"I'm impressed. I thought only Toyotas could look like that and still function."
@makustech jokingly compared themselves to the vehicle:
"Me after a bad breakup."
@__spectator said to app users:
"At least the indicator lights still work."
@james.mokone2 laughed when they quoted the car brand's slogan:
"It's still running. After all, it's a Mercedes: the best or nothing."
@zoliiey shared with people in the comment section:
"It is so expensive to fix a car. I would also drive like that."
@di_noko laughed at the vehicle and wondered:
"Jesus, I can buy you another one": SA ladies drool over hot taxi driver after going viral on TikTok
"No courtesy car, yet you drive such a nice car?"
Son reverses Merc into garage door
In another article, Briefly News reported about a parent who asked their son to reverse their Mercedes-Benz and found their vehicle crashed.
From the slideshow posted on TikTok, it appears the son backed through the garage door and into a wall. Although unfortunate, social media users could not help but crack a joke or two.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za