“It’s Tough”: Man Shows Banged-Up Merc at Petrol Station, Internet Cracks Jokes

A man shared a video on TikTok of a Mercedes-Benz that looked like it was involved in a car accident

Although looking messed up, the vehicle was at a petrol station and seemed to be still able to drive on the road

Members of the online community took to the comments to express laughter at the motorist's vehicle

Repairing a car can be so costly that some drivers cruise around in vehicles with dents and misaligned parts. One man pointed out a motorist's Mercedes-Benz that appeared to have been in an accident but was still on the road, sparking laughter online.

Still going strong

Using the handle @bramilton_228, a TikTok user uploaded a video of the Merc he saw at a local petrol station in Pretoria. The vehicle's bumper was completely messed up as the lights flashed.

The man said the vehicle was a "die-hard" and wrote in the comment section:

"It's tough."

Watch the video below:

Poor Merc has Mzansi laughing

A few social media users headed to the comment section and laughed at the Mercedez-Benz that had been in an accident.

@gordonthegreat1 said to the online community:

"I'm impressed. I thought only Toyotas could look like that and still function."

@makustech jokingly compared themselves to the vehicle:

"Me after a bad breakup."

@__spectator said to app users:

"At least the indicator lights still work."

@james.mokone2 laughed when they quoted the car brand's slogan:

"It's still running. After all, it's a Mercedes: the best or nothing."

@zoliiey shared with people in the comment section:

"It is so expensive to fix a car. I would also drive like that."

@di_noko laughed at the vehicle and wondered:

"No courtesy car, yet you drive such a nice car?"

Son reverses Merc into garage door

In another article, Briefly News reported about a parent who asked their son to reverse their Mercedes-Benz and found their vehicle crashed.

From the slideshow posted on TikTok, it appears the son backed through the garage door and into a wall. Although unfortunate, social media users could not help but crack a joke or two.

