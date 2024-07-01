A parent asked their son to reverse their Mercedes-Benz and found their vehicle crashed

From the slideshow posted on TikTok, it appears the son backed through the garage door and into a wall

Although unfortunate, social media users could not stop themselves from cracking a joke or two

A parent must have been disappointed after an instruction to reverse a car turned into a crash. Images: Prostock-Studio / Getty Images, @shonny_sa / TikTok

Local internet users could not help but crack jokes when they saw how someone's son reversed a Mercedes-Benz through a garage door and into a brick wall.

TikTok user @shonny_sa, who often posts funny or relatable videos on their account, recently shared a clip of the aftermath of the unfortunate crash.

While it is unknown who the parent is in the situation, a caption in the video read:

"I asked my son to reverse the car out of the garage."

The clip presents a slideshow of photos of the wrecked vehicle and property. It seems the son reversed right through the garage door and into the wall on the opposite side.

Watch the video below:

Online community members comment on car crash

With almost half a million views, hundreds rushed to the comment section to poke fun at the car crash.

A curious @richard_molepo asked:

"So, he even forgot to open the garage door?"

@amum_t1d_mom laughed and said:

"At least the car is out of the garage. A win is a win."

@bb87491 said to the family members:

"Well, you both learned something that morning."

@kamo.nyems pointed out:

"He followed instructions."

@skopas_7 shared why they don't let their young family members drive their vehicle:

"This is the reason why I refuse my 16-year-old nephew to drive my car. Yes, he can drive but gets over-excited and overlooks everything else."

@kuhle336 told the online community:

"If some parents see this, they will never trust us."

