A dedicated nurse retired after over four decades of service, receiving a heartfelt send-off from her colleagues.

The emotional farewell was captured in a TikTok video where her co-workers sang as she walked down the hospital corridors

Social media users praised her youthful glow, dedication to helping the sick, and the love shown by her hospital family

A proud son shared a video of his mom's last day as a nurse after over 40 years of service touching many online users' hearts. Image: @madollar_za

A long and fulfilling career deserves a proper farewell. A devoted nurse retired after 44 years of service, and her colleagues made sure she left in style.

Her son shared the special moment under his TikTok handle @madollar_za, where it gained many views, likes and comments from social media users who were deeply touched.

The nurse retires after decades of service

Wearing her pristine white uniform with her badges and epaulettes on display, the stylish nurse paired her dress with high heels, proving she still had class. As she made her way through the corridors, more staff members joined in the celebration.

Even patients cheered her on while her son and others recorded the beautiful moment. The love was evident as the crowd grew, showing just how much she meant to the hospital community.

Mzansi reacts to the nurses's special moment

Social media users flooded the comment section with admiration for her grace and commitment. Many were stunned by how youthful she still looked, saying she could have easily worked for a few more years.

Others commended her selfless service, recognising her impact on the healthcare industry. Former trainees also chimed in, sharing how much wisdom and kindness she had imparted during her career.

Local nurses sang and ululated for their colleague who was retiring and her son captured the beautiful moment. Image: @madollar_za

User @Nondumiso Mbambo shared:

"Yho 44 years of service -that’s a proper pension, May she enjoy her retirement."

User @glady_s3585 said:

"My dad retired this January after working for 43 years as a laboratory scientist…the whole retirement ceremony was so emotional…my siblings and I got to find out that he wasn’t only a father to us😭❤️."

User @primrose781 commented:

"In that 44yrs imagine how many rude patients and colleagues she had to deal with? How many traumatising situations she ever faced when dealing with critical patients, but she still endured🙌🔥🥺."

User @luwethu.k added:

"You just know she was a joy to work with 'cause they wouldn't do this send-off if she was a bitter colleague. This is so wholesome 🥰."

User @Noma said:

"Yoh, 44 years 🥹🙌🏾💞. Lapho she looks so young 🔥."

User @Nokubonga Ngcobo added:

"She’s such a good trainer 🥰 I was just her student."

