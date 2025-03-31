“May She Enjoy Retirement”: Nurses Bid Farewell to Colleague After 44 Years of Service, SA Touched
- A dedicated nurse retired after over four decades of service, receiving a heartfelt send-off from her colleagues.
- The emotional farewell was captured in a TikTok video where her co-workers sang as she walked down the hospital corridors
- Social media users praised her youthful glow, dedication to helping the sick, and the love shown by her hospital family
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A long and fulfilling career deserves a proper farewell. A devoted nurse retired after 44 years of service, and her colleagues made sure she left in style.
Her son shared the special moment under his TikTok handle @madollar_za, where it gained many views, likes and comments from social media users who were deeply touched.
The nurse retires after decades of service
Wearing her pristine white uniform with her badges and epaulettes on display, the stylish nurse paired her dress with high heels, proving she still had class. As she made her way through the corridors, more staff members joined in the celebration.
"Will you wear wigs?": Lady loses hair after studying engineering for 5 years, internet left stunned
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Even patients cheered her on while her son and others recorded the beautiful moment. The love was evident as the crowd grew, showing just how much she meant to the hospital community.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the nurses's special moment
Social media users flooded the comment section with admiration for her grace and commitment. Many were stunned by how youthful she still looked, saying she could have easily worked for a few more years.
Others commended her selfless service, recognising her impact on the healthcare industry. Former trainees also chimed in, sharing how much wisdom and kindness she had imparted during her career.
User @Nondumiso Mbambo shared:
"Yho 44 years of service -that’s a proper pension, May she enjoy her retirement."
User @glady_s3585 said:
"My dad retired this January after working for 43 years as a laboratory scientist…the whole retirement ceremony was so emotional…my siblings and I got to find out that he wasn’t only a father to us😭❤️."
User @primrose781 commented:
"In that 44yrs imagine how many rude patients and colleagues she had to deal with? How many traumatising situations she ever faced when dealing with critical patients, but she still endured🙌🔥🥺."
User @luwethu.k added:
"You just know she was a joy to work with 'cause they wouldn't do this send-off if she was a bitter colleague. This is so wholesome 🥰."
User @Noma said:
"Yoh, 44 years 🥹🙌🏾💞. Lapho she looks so young 🔥."
User @Nokubonga Ngcobo added:
"She’s such a good trainer 🥰 I was just her student."
3 Briefly News articles about nurses
- A group of nurses gathered to sing a gospel song for a two-month-old baby who had been in ICU since birth, celebrating his recovery and leaving his parents emotional.
- A group of local nurses showed off their stunning rides parked at their hospital, inspiring many women to hustle harder.
- A male nurse called out his colleagues for mistreating patients, reminding them of the oath they took, and social media users were impressed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za