A male nurse called out some of his industry mates for unkind treatment towards patients, urging compassion and care

In a TikTok video, the man reminded healthcare workers that patients to prioritised patients as they were taught when they joined the field

His honesty earned him much praise online as many social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their experiences, both painful and positive

A male nurse begged his colleagues to be kind and treat patients respectfully. Image: @shombela4

Source: TikTok

A heartfelt plea for compassion in healthcare went viral after a male nurse took to TikTok to address the mistreatment of patients by some nurses in local clinics and hospitals.

The man shared his video on TikTok under the user handle @shombela4, sparking widespread discussion on the need for empathy in the profession.

The man addresses fellow nurses

Dressed in his uniform, @shombela4 expresses frustration over colleagues who treat patients poorly. He emphasises that nurses are not doing patients a favour but are fulfilling their duty to help them heal. With passion in his voice, he adds that nurses are taught to prioritise patients in their training, yet his colleagues do the opposite when they get to hospitals and clinics.

The video also highlights his belief that kindness can majorly impact patients' healing journeys.

Watch the clip below:

Mansi shows the man love

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise for the man for being truthful and not protecting lousy behaviour from his colleagues. Many detailed destructive behaviours they had experienced from nurses, and others expressed gratitude to nurses who went above and beyond.

User @HydoMakhuzwayo shared:

"I am so impressed for hearing you speak so positive may you grow and last long in your job 🙌👏."

User @bonnienile said:

"There was a nurse who was supposed to knock off at 4 pm. She still helped me at 4:30. She kept saying she won't, but she did. I really appreciated that. You won't find such anywhere lately."

User @mamak added:

"Tell them, young man."

User @❤️MANDA ❤️said:

"Being a nurse was a calling for you. We really need people like in public service."

User @hotho_50 detailed:

"Ama nurse odoti abanye nabo (some nurses are bad). My niece is at King George Hospital for TB. Everyday she's told she's gonna die. They even make reference to her when talking to other patients."

User @WEKHANTRI proudly said:

"🥺I’m that nurse, I love people and I will forever serve people well ❤️."

