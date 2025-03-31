A woman shared how studying engineering at Waterloo University for five years made her go bald

The lady had lost almost all her hair and documented her regrowth journey on her TikTok account

People across the internet were shocked by how someone could experience such with others from the institution understanding her stress

The internet was stunned after a lady shared how her university engineering course made her bald after five years. Images: kiannachang

Source: TikTok

A woman shared how studying in the engineering department of the University of Waterloo made her go bald after tackling her degree for five years. The before and after clip showed her with a full head of hair and having fun in life and the after showed her almost completely bald with a few strands of hair on her head.

It's all the stress

TikTokker kiannachang shared a clip of how things have changed over the years. Her profile also points out that she has alopecia, meaning that hair loss is something that she has been dealing with for a while. Many commenters showered the lady in support, while others who went to her university knew exactly what the lady had to go through.

See the video below:

A journey of regrowth

A lot of posts on the TikTokkers account highlights the difficult journey she has with Alopecia. She went completely bald in 2024 but has been recovering ever since. A clip shows what she looked like a year ago and what she looks like now, and a lot of her hair has come back. Some videos has her explaining why and how she losses hair from stress.

The TikTokker has shared her struggles with alopecia to her many followers. Image: Boy_Anupong

Source: Getty Images

The young lady doesn't shy away from her condition and is also able to laugh at herself. She shared a TikTok of herself being compared to a famous Lord of the Rings character, and people enjoyed her sense of humour.

People across the internet were shocked but offered their support to the sweet lady.

Read the comments below:

jesswest87 said:

"So sorry sister. Please take care of yourself with the most love. Please take care of yourself mentally, spiritually, and physically."

dbklsip mentioned:

"My graduate advisor was a graduate of waterloo engineering. The man was tired…"

szybkizbir commented:

"I know waterloo engineering program when I see one."

Jibril Vajdi posted:

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐖𝐀 🥀 مــروه 🍉 shared:

"Universities should pay us back for the stress induced hair loss they give us 🙄"

chewy said:

"Wait are being for real right now? 😃 Like this isn't a joke? What happened to holding my hand first? Girl, I'm genuinely concerned — first year ME student."

Aves mentioned:

"People who don’t go to UW: It’s not just engineering, so many students at our school suffer from clinical depression and anxiety disorders from the stress we’re put under."

