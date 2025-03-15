A stunning young girl charmed people on TikTok after she explained how much she loves having afro hair

The TikTok video featuring a beautiful woman and her daughter went viral as viewers raved about them

Online users were gushing over how similar the mother and her adorable daughter looked with their natural hairstyles

One little girl garnered 80,000 views on TikTok for discussing her hair. The young natural hair enthusiast talked about embracing her natural coily hair.

A TikTok video of a woman interviewing her daughter delighted South Africans. Image: @phapi_love

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and her daughter received more than 8 000 likes. Hundreds of people commented, raving about how stunning they looked.

Little girl proud of her afro hair

A TikTok video by @phapi_love shows the creator and her daughter talking about their afro hair. The mom and daughter sported the same hairstyle, which emphasised their thick voluminous hair.

The little girl answered questions about why she decided to cut her relaxed hair to grow out her hair in its natural texture. She answered that it was because she saw her mom always talking about her natural hair after cutting it, and she wanted to join. The girl said her favourite part is her curls and she finds detangling to be the most challenging part of her natural hair journey. She advised:

"Try to keep your hair in a natural protective style. Don't always leave it out all the time so it can be protected and healthy."

How to grow 4C hair

Briefly News reported that there are some tips and tricks to maximise the growth of 4c hair. One lady explained that the key to hair growth with coily hair is length retention. Methods such as protective styling make sure that no breakage occurs.

The key is to make use of low tension protective styles that will not pull on the hair strands too much. According to L'Oreal, hairstyles can include loose twists, protective single braids, as well as a roll and tuck bun.

Afro hair will thrive with low tension protective styles to help with length retention. Image: Robert Nickelsberg

Source: Getty Images

SA swoons over mother and daughter

Many people commented on the video noting the uncanny resemblance between the mom and her daughter. People also admired the little girl for loving her natural hair. Read the comments by netizens below:

Thandeka Ltn Nxumalo wrote:

"100% Plagiarism ke la 🥰😂"

Khethiwe Ndala commented:

"It's amazing to see young princesses embracing their natural beauty and rocking their unique textures with confidence!♥️"

💕ThobekileThobza joked:

"You look twice🥰♥️"

Fhatuwani ✨ gushed:

"Your genes are strong 💪 , she's a cutie 💓 👌"

Flavia Namasembe added:

"She’s so well spoken🥰"

Source: Briefly News