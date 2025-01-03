“It Hurts My Tongue”: Adorable Little Girl Says She’s Tired of Speaking isiXhosa

An adorable little girl shared with her father why she couldn't speak isiXhosa in one of their TikTok videos

The isiXhosa language has three main clicks: the dental click ('c'), the palatal click ('q') and the lateral click ('x')

Many members of the online community adored the viral video and filled the comments with laughter

A little girl entertained internet users by sharing why she didn't want to speak isiXhosa. Images: Westend61 / Getty Images, @transkeikeysnmore / TikTok

South Africa is a vibrant melting pot of cultures, with rich and diverse local languages spoken across the country. In a heartwarming moment, a little girl shared that she could no longer talk in one of the official languages and left the internet laughing at her adorableness.

Mzansi language tires little girl

Using the TikTok handle @transkeikeysnmore, a father in Cape Town shared a video of his daughter complaining about speaking isiXhosa. The little one told her dad:

"My tongue is tired of Xhosa."

After showing one of the clicks and sharing that she knew her cultural roots, the girl says:

"It hurts my tongue."

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

The 3 clicks in isiXhosa

According to a basic pronunciation guide by Sweet Valley Primary School, there are three clicks in the language:

The 'c' (dental click): The tip of the tongue is placed behind the two front teeth and then sucked away.

The 'q' (palatal click): The front of the tongue is pushed against the roof of the mouth and drawn sharply downwards.

The 'x' (lateral click): The tongue is placed against the roof of the mouth and then drawn sharply away from the teeth at the side of the mouth, keeping contact between the palate and the tip of the tongue.

Little girl humours Mzansi

The viral video had thousands of social media users expressing laughter in the comment section.

@gumboliv, who found the clip humorous, wrote:

"She understands isiXhosa. She just can't hurt her tongue speaking it. At least be happy, Dad."

@violetbentley288 wrote in the comment section:

"Not me angry at my son for telling me Afrikaans hurts his throat. We are Coloureds."

@user4021536286745 laughed and defended the girl, saying:

"It hurts her tongue. End of discussion."

@marlonmusithu said to app users:

"What I love is that she knows and doesn't deny who she is."

@mr_maleekmil commented with a laugh:

"I have always wanted to say this, but she’s true leadership."

@natinyce told the online community:

"I think we should normalise our children speaking their native languages at home. Language is rooted deeply in our culture."

