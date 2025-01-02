A hard-working babe joined the trend of showcasing off homes online, sharing her humble yet complete space to celebrate her efforts and seek advice from others

Even though her shack was small, it had everything needed to make it a home

Social media users were quick to shower her with compliments after seeing pictures of her mkhukhu online

A lady showed off her home, a beautiful, fully furnished shack, on social media. Image: Felishiya Mjoli Mbedu

Young women are proving their resilience and working hard to create homes for themselves and their children. While they may not have mansions or brick houses, they maximize their spaces, ensuring they keep them gorgeous, cosy and comfortable.

A young lady joins the masses who show off their homes in a Facebook group called "Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen", showing her one-bedroom shack on the app.

The big home show-off

The lady shared two photos; one of her standing outside what appears to be a mall and the other showcasing two areas of her shack. One photo highlights the kitchen and lounge, while the other captures her bed adorned with beautiful linen.

Mzansi shows the hun love

The clip gained many likes and comments from social media users, who praised and encouraged the lady, saying she would move on to bigger and better spaces. Some offered safety tips, while others inquired about where she got her stylish furniture.

User @Cecilia Lemo said:

"Little by little as an adult..u will prosper one day..u can start at any age as long as u have a vision."

User @Noncedo Ndwandwa commented:

"Nice place sisi , I am proud of you."

User @Nthabiseng More said:

"Beautiful beginning, one day you will post your mansion 👌🏼."

User @Angela Malape complimented and advised:

"Nice❤️...remove that box under your stove bathong lona hale tshabe hotjha hle (you aren't scared of burning)😅."

User @Nokubonga WamaNgele Mhayise asked:

"Where did you buy your cupboard? I love it."

User @Matlhonolofatso Sebusi Tlhony advised:

"Remove the kettle near the TV and put it over the cupboard."

