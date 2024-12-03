A hard-working lady who was living with her family a few months ago showed off how her life has been since moving out

The hun shared pictures of a home she created for herself on Facebook, and Mzansi clapped for her

Social media users were impressed seeing what she had managed to achieve in less than a year of living by herself

A young mom showed off her home after recently moving in, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @malefu.pearl

A woman trying to build a home for herself after moving out of home seven months ago proudly showed off her shack and everything she's managed to buy since then.

The clip was shared on Facebook in a group called 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen,' a page where people show off their homes and motivate others.

Woman shows her humble home

The lady shared pictures of her big open-plan shack with a nicely made bed. The place also has stunning black cupboards and a lounge with a beautiful L-shaped leather couch and a TV beside her gas stove. The hun captioned her post with:

"Hello guys, this is my mkhukhu. I moved out home ka May this year. This is my humble begin🤗, corrections are allowed."

See the post below:

The lady's receives nods

Many social media users were wowed after seeing the lady's home post. They took to her post's feed to compliment her for her efforts and keeping her home clean and neat. Some also offered home safety advice.

User @ Zondi Nomusa said:

"Kuhle, it's nice and neat."

User @ElizmaBrand added:

"We all start somewhere. Mine was so different to what I have now. Your place is beautiful and clean. My dad always said to us kids in Afrikaans.."Jy boer vooruit, nie agteruit nie" What it means, is you go forward in life, not backwards 🩷🌻💙."

User @MmathuloNtswakiThulo commented:

"Nice and clean👌."

User @AzibuyeMofokeng said:

"It's so NYC and clean hle."

User @Rose Nake complimented and advised:

"Love it. but move the gas stove next to the TV."

User @MatjatjiDora commented

"Congratulations and this is beautiful indeed."

