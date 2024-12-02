“It Will End in Tears”: Woman Flexes Soft Life After Giving a Taxi Driver a Chance, SA Warns
- A happy babe flaunted a glimpse of her comfortable and cosy life on social media and received advice plenty of advice
- The lady's clip attracted people's attention after showing her boyfriend and where he works
- Many took to the comment section, giving her advice about people in her man's line of work, and others wished her happiness
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One local lady received advice she did not ask for from many social media users who showed concerns after she posted about her boyfriend and what he does for a living.
The hun proudly shared her clip on TikTok's video streaming platform under her user handle @youfoundkhanyi, attracting 607K views, 41K likes and almost 600 comments.
A loved right by her man
The lady's video shows her man embracing her while standing in front of his taxi. It moves to show them inside the taxi and another shot of the man holding a glass of what looks like sparkling wine.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
A stash of money can also be seen before they are seen again walking and holding hands.
Watch the video below:
SA cautions the lady to guard her heart
Over 500 social media users responded to the lady's post. Many shared beautiful messages wishing the couple happiness; others could not help but feel that the guy might also want to practise the naughty behaviour associated with taxi drivers.
User @BraCageSefoka advised:
"He looks young; he must go to school and further his studies."
User @KelebogileRasamola said:
"😭Those ones are too dangerous… their anger is on another level, so don’t test them, I repeat, don’t test them."
User @NalediNxosha88 warned:
"They're full of love, but don't test them. Their anger is 😳 scary."
User @menzi shared:
"Ijob i job guys, there's nothing wrong ukuba itaxi driver ...❤️shout out to you my sister."
User @Cheyenne said:
"As long as you're happy": Woman marries UK man few months after meeting on dating site, SA's divided
"People should stop judging taxi drivers..they are human and are deserving and capable of showing love..🥰."
User @Nondumiso Ndu bbe Mthembu commented:
"15 seater Queen🥰...love it over here mama..kumnandi shem uthando lwakhona😍."
Man wearing Gucci drip teased by taxi drivers at the rank
In another Briefly News article, a man wearing luxury clothing items from Gucci from head to toe became a mockery after taxi drivers saw him in a taxi.
The driver got someone to open the taxi door and expose the gent. Then, the driver asked the huy where his Mercedes Benz was since he could afford expensive clothes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za