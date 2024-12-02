A happy babe flaunted a glimpse of her comfortable and cosy life on social media and received advice plenty of advice

The lady's clip attracted people's attention after showing her boyfriend and where he works

Many took to the comment section, giving her advice about people in her man's line of work, and others wished her happiness

A young babe in love with a local guy showed off her relationship on social media for many to see. Image: @youfoundkhanyi

One local lady received advice she did not ask for from many social media users who showed concerns after she posted about her boyfriend and what he does for a living.

The hun proudly shared her clip on TikTok's video streaming platform under her user handle @youfoundkhanyi, attracting 607K views, 41K likes and almost 600 comments.

A loved right by her man

The lady's video shows her man embracing her while standing in front of his taxi. It moves to show them inside the taxi and another shot of the man holding a glass of what looks like sparkling wine.

A stash of money can also be seen before they are seen again walking and holding hands.

Watch the video below:

SA cautions the lady to guard her heart

Over 500 social media users responded to the lady's post. Many shared beautiful messages wishing the couple happiness; others could not help but feel that the guy might also want to practise the naughty behaviour associated with taxi drivers.

User @BraCageSefoka advised:

"He looks young; he must go to school and further his studies."

User @KelebogileRasamola said:

"😭Those ones are too dangerous… their anger is on another level, so don’t test them, I repeat, don’t test them."

User @NalediNxosha88 warned:

"They're full of love, but don't test them. Their anger is 😳 scary."

User @menzi shared:

"Ijob i job guys, there's nothing wrong ukuba itaxi driver ...❤️shout out to you my sister."

User @Cheyenne said:

"People should stop judging taxi drivers..they are human and are deserving and capable of showing love..🥰."

User @Nondumiso Ndu bbe Mthembu commented:

"15 seater Queen🥰...love it over here mama..kumnandi shem uthando lwakhona😍."

