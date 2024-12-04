Heartwarming Mother-Daughter Moment: SA Woman Parties With Her Mom, Mzansi Gushes
- A lady and her mom sparked a massive chatter on social media as they were captured partying together
- The video gained traction online, gathering leads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People responded as they headed to the comments section with questions, while some raved over their bond
A mother and daughter moment captivated many people on social media, and it caused a media-feeding frenzy.
Woman parting with her mom at groove
Once a lady grows up, mothers tend to become their best friend, and this hun displayed just that as she showcased in a TikTok video how she parties with her mom.
The video shared by social media @omontle_lethabo shows the pair enjoying themselves at a local venue while rocking matching outfits. They wore black pants and white shirts as they danced the night away.
@omontle_lethabo's footage quickly gained traction, sparking positive reactions across the online community. Many highlighted their strong bond and the importance of healthy mother-daughter relationships.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @omontle_lethabo gushed over her bond with her mom, saying:
"I swear my mom birthed her bestie."
Watch the heartwarming video of the mother and daughter moment below:
Mzansi reacts to the mother and daughter moment
People were amazed by the clip, and many flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:
Tracy said:
"The kind of relationship I want with my daughter she’s still four."
Nunu added:
"I looked at my mom and sighed."
User was not impressed:
"I'd rather be called a bad mom."
Lee expressed:
"To us who don't have cool moms."
W commented:
"Please borrow me your mom for this December."
Mpumie Vicky shared:
"Best friend who will never be jealous of you. You're so lucky, girl."
SA woman parties with dad at the club
Briefly News previously reported that one hun shared a sweet moment with her dad at the club, channelling the vibrant energy of the groove.
The stunner posted a video on TikTok showcasing how she had the time of her life partying with her father, who was also her personal bodyguard that chased away potential date partners. In the clip, @lwanzieh01 can be seen dancing alongside her dad.
