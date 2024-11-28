“Nightshift Workers for Sure”: Woman Captured Sleeping Passengers in a Taxi, SA Speculates
- A hun shared a clip of a taxi ride where almost every passenger was too tired to keep their eyes opened
- The babe posted the cute video on her TikTok account, leaving Mzansi online community members talking
- Many shared their thoughts, trying to come up with possible explanations as to why everyone would be sleeping except for the driver and the lady
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
It is the end of the year, and our bodies are starting to show signs of strain from working nonstop for months and getting ready for the festive season's mini break.
A babe was travelling in a taxi full of exhausted old and young people, and she captured them in a video, which she later shared under her TikTok user handle @yamagqibelo9.
A taxi ride like no other
The TikTok user sits in a chair facing the other commuters behind the taxi driver in the video. She can see everyone, so she records passengers as they sleep at different angles.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi's amused by the sleeping commuters
The lady's post gained massive popularity on the video streaming platform, reaching over 160K views and almost 300K comments, as social media users tried to guess what could have made people fall asleep.
User @G gangster shared:
"Nightshift workers, for sure."
User @AbongileNelithaNgc said:
"Definitely ukhona ophethe iyeza (someone has muti)."
User @QueenZeeTau teased:
"Shuthi udriver ukhulelwe (that means the driver is pregnant)."
User @Noli joked:
"😂😂😂ngathi it’s that taxi ka wrong turn. I wonder what was happening, it so sad though."
User @omphilekmaake felt amused:
"Imagine they wake up in the middle of Mexico.. 🤣 one thing for sure they’ll start sleeping with one eye open."
User @Bongani Makhanya123 said:
"🤣🤔 taxi from night shift. I don't sleep in a taxi. But, yoh, working the night shift will humble you. You'll wake up at the taxi rank. driver telling u to get off. 😏
Taxi drivers mock a man in Gucci drip at the rank
In another Briefly News article, taxi drivers mocked a man who was seen at a taxi rank rocking Gucci drip from head to toe.
The taxi drivers shouted, asking where the man's Mercedes Benz was and if he could afford such luxury clothes, and Mzansi was unimpressed.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za