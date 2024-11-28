A hun shared a clip of a taxi ride where almost every passenger was too tired to keep their eyes opened

The babe posted the cute video on her TikTok account, leaving Mzansi online community members talking

Many shared their thoughts, trying to come up with possible explanations as to why everyone would be sleeping except for the driver and the lady

A young lady and a driver were the only people awake in a short-distance taxi drive. Image: @yamagqibelo9

Source: TikTok

It is the end of the year, and our bodies are starting to show signs of strain from working nonstop for months and getting ready for the festive season's mini break.

A babe was travelling in a taxi full of exhausted old and young people, and she captured them in a video, which she later shared under her TikTok user handle @yamagqibelo9.

A taxi ride like no other

The TikTok user sits in a chair facing the other commuters behind the taxi driver in the video. She can see everyone, so she records passengers as they sleep at different angles.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's amused by the sleeping commuters

The lady's post gained massive popularity on the video streaming platform, reaching over 160K views and almost 300K comments, as social media users tried to guess what could have made people fall asleep.

User @G gangster shared:

"Nightshift workers, for sure."

User @AbongileNelithaNgc said:

"Definitely ukhona ophethe iyeza (someone has muti)."

User @QueenZeeTau teased:

"Shuthi udriver ukhulelwe (that means the driver is pregnant)."

User @Noli joked:

"😂😂😂ngathi it’s that taxi ka wrong turn. I wonder what was happening, it so sad though."

User @omphilekmaake felt amused:

"Imagine they wake up in the middle of Mexico.. 🤣 one thing for sure they’ll start sleeping with one eye open."

User @Bongani Makhanya123 said:

"🤣🤔 taxi from night shift. I don't sleep in a taxi. But, yoh, working the night shift will humble you. You'll wake up at the taxi rank. driver telling u to get off. 😏

Taxi drivers mock a man in Gucci drip at the rank

In another Briefly News article, taxi drivers mocked a man who was seen at a taxi rank rocking Gucci drip from head to toe.

The taxi drivers shouted, asking where the man's Mercedes Benz was and if he could afford such luxury clothes, and Mzansi was unimpressed.

Source: Briefly News