Mzansi could not help but laugh and troll commuters travelling in a junky taxi with no door

The souls on board were carefree as they enjoyed the abundant breeze flowing in and out of the vehicle

One commuter filmed the ridiculousness of her transport and shared it on social media for her friends to have a good laugh

South Africa's transport system is always a hot topic as commuters are only partially satisfied with the quality of vehicles they travel in.

Mzansi was floored by care-free commuters in a junky taxi with no door. Image: @rykii_mhlongo

Taxis have become junkier yearly, thanks to untimely taxi strikes and brutal road accidents.

SA trolls commuters in junky taxi

A taxi full of commuters was stress-free as they rode in a vehicle without a door. The driver stepped on the accelerator as his passengers enjoyed a breezy ride far away from home.

A lady filmed the hilarious moment and shared it on TikTok for her followers to see. She captioned the clip:

"Taxi chronicles: I decided to take a taxi to a nearby shopping centre, and I've been stunned the entire time."

Watch the video below:

Social media users could not keep it together after watching the ridiculous video:

@Zekhie💋 gasped:

"Our taxis are falling apart."

@Nalediey pointed out:

"The woman sitting at the door is brave."

@user9683959232942 thought the doorless vehicle was cute:

"Okay, but the scenery is eating."

@obakeng kgamphe took a while to understand what was going on:

"I thought it was a new kind of taxi with a large window."

@Mathabo Maps ✨️realised:

"It doesn't seem like the passengers are bothered."

@Thando♥️ asked:

"So when the driver takes a sharp curve, people literally hold on to their lives?"

