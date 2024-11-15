“Our Taxi Are Falling Apart” SA Floored by Commuters Riding in Taxi With No Door in Viral TikTok
- Mzansi could not help but laugh and troll commuters travelling in a junky taxi with no door
- The souls on board were carefree as they enjoyed the abundant breeze flowing in and out of the vehicle
- One commuter filmed the ridiculousness of her transport and shared it on social media for her friends to have a good laugh
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South Africa's transport system is always a hot topic as commuters are only partially satisfied with the quality of vehicles they travel in.
Taxis have become junkier yearly, thanks to untimely taxi strikes and brutal road accidents.
SA trolls commuters in junky taxi
A taxi full of commuters was stress-free as they rode in a vehicle without a door. The driver stepped on the accelerator as his passengers enjoyed a breezy ride far away from home.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
A lady filmed the hilarious moment and shared it on TikTok for her followers to see. She captioned the clip:
"Being bored in South Africa is a choice": SA reacts to phara planning amusing heist in TikTok challenge
"Taxi chronicles: I decided to take a taxi to a nearby shopping centre, and I've been stunned the entire time."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi trolls commuters in junky taxi
Social media users could not keep it together after watching the ridiculous video:
@Zekhie💋 gasped:
"Our taxis are falling apart."
@Nalediey pointed out:
"The woman sitting at the door is brave."
@user9683959232942 thought the doorless vehicle was cute:
"Okay, but the scenery is eating."
@obakeng kgamphe took a while to understand what was going on:
"I thought it was a new kind of taxi with a large window."
@Mathabo Maps ✨️realised:
"It doesn't seem like the passengers are bothered."
@Thando♥️ asked:
"So when the driver takes a sharp curve, people literally hold on to their lives?"
Mom regrets rejecting e-hailing after taxi breaks down
Briefly News also reported that we all know how stubborn African moms can be, especially when their children advise them. The parents never want to be seen as vulnerable or weak so and that is why being stubborn is their official brand.
"If it's helping you, then it will help me too": SA reacts to lady disguising Coca-Cola to preserve it at home
A woman on TikTok showed an embarrassing moment when her mom was disappointed by their taxi after rejecting e-hailing services.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News