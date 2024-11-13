Global site navigation

“Everything Goes Blank”: Lady Breaks Down After Having Hard Time Being Learner Driver, SA Relates
by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A woman on TikTok could not deal with the challenges of being a learner driver and broke down in her car 
  • Cindy Makhanda shared the difficulties of driving a manual car as a first-time driver and went viral 
  • Social media users consoled the lady as they, too, resonated with her situation 

Driving is not as easy as most make it seem. Like most things, it requires dedication and practice.

Lady shares difficulty of driving manual car
Mzansi consoled a learner driver who shared her bad experience with a manual car. Image: @queencindy_makhanda
Source: TikTok

A lady on TikTok could not deal with the challenges that come with driving a manual car as a learner driver.

Lady shares difficulties of being learner driver 

South Africans have often voiced how challenging being a learner driver can be. They have faced defeat so numerous times that they've even considered bribing officers to get their licences.

A lady on TikTok recently shared a clip of herself breaking down in her car after facing hurdles as a learner driver. Cindy Makhanda bawled her eyes out as she explained her tough journey to becoming a legal driver:

"Another day of being a learner driver. I don't know what I did today. I got to a stop sign over the hill and panicked because of the traffic cop behind me. I could not move. I tried balancing my clutch, but nothing happened. When you think you have it all in the bag only to lose it again. I am shaking. Today was one for the books."

She captioned her clip:

"Why do you all make this driving look easy?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi consoles learner driver in viral TikTok

Social media users resonate with a lady having a hard time driving a manual car:

@Lungy advised: 

"Don't delete your video. After three months, you will laugh at yourself. We've all been there, love."

@thobiTouch shared her journey:

"I used to stay on one lane from start to finish and had the worst anxiety when I had to make a turn. I used to switch off the radio, take off my shoes and jewellery and ask my passengers to keep quiet."

@leekau commented: 

"The kindest people to me when I was a learner driver were the taxi drivers."

@Xoli👸🏾wrote: 

"I'm definitely getting an automatic because I'd literally have a breakdown."

@Guglah31 resonated with the lady:

"That panic, everything goes blank."

@Phelokazi Sibiya confessed: 

"I remember when I wanted to leave my car and go catch a taxi to work instead. It does get easier, you'll see!"

@Nontokozo Mkhize shared: 

"This one time, I got out of the car, sat down and cried when the car couldn't start on a steep hill. A Taxi driver stopped and helped me. My team laughed at me the entire week."

@Daisy shared some tips:

"Sisi, don't cry, please; driving and panicking can never be in the same sentence. When you panic, your brain shuts off. Try to relax. Open a window or listen to music, and you will ace it."

New driver overwhelmed by traffic stops on freeway

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady could not deal with traffic as she drove on the freeway and decided to cool off on the side of the road. Yanga Mnisi was a new driver and still needed to study the road before she could go neck and neck with taxi drivers.

Social media users assured the lady that what she did was normal and that one day, the road wouldn't be so scary. Briefly News reached out to the Clinical coordinator of National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) to find out more about their programmes that promote road safety.

