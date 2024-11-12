A woman on TikTok was heartbroken and teary after she discovered random black braids under her man's bed

She could not believe her eyes when she found foreign hair at her boyfriend's place and left immediately

Social media users shared how they found out their men were cheating on them and their reaction to their discovery

Women on TikTok shared how they found out their boyfriends were cheating on them and their reactions.

Mzansi reacted to a lady's heartbreak after discovering her boyfriend's cheating ways. Image: @bettywiththebrownskin

Source: TikTok

One lady discovered another woman's hair under her man's bed and immediately broke things off between them.

Lady finds another woman's hair under boyfriend's bed

A lady went viral on TikTok after discovering black braids under her man's bed. She could not believe her eyes and immediately broke things off with him.

The young woman broke down on her way home, thinking about her failed relationship and unbearable heartbreak. She recorded her reaction and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: Going back home after finding black braids under their bed."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's finding boyfriend cheating

Social media users shared how they found their partner's cheating and their reactions:

@snayomagopeni shared:

"That's why I have five boyfriends."

@Andiso Mabasa made jaws drop:

"You're better. I found my best friend cooking for him while wearing my gown."

@l00%lindiwenelly said:

"I found a bonnet under the bed. He said it's his and wears it when he's praying."

@Mpumie Shongwe explained:

"It's better you only got braids; I found a positive pregnancy test."

@Nicole 🦋shared her devastating story:

"I found them snoring at 11 am in our bed while I had just given birth to our son."

@MaMfeka🦋was pained by the heartbreaking stories:

"The comments are breaking my heart; I'm really sorry you all went through such, ladies."

Women share why they stay with cheating partners

Briefly News also reported that a lady on TikTok led an open conversation about why women stay in relationships with cheating partners. The topic allowed many ladies to break down the different reasons why they cannot reject men who already have girlfriends or wives.

The post generated 2,381 comments where the women shared their stories and opinions on polygamous relationships. A clinical psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma, shared with Briefly News some of the reasons why women stay in toxic relationships.

