A lady on TikTok led an open conversation about why women stay in relationships with cheating partners

The topic allowed many ladies to break down the different reasons why they cannot reject men who already have girlfriends or wives

The post generated 2381 comments where the women shared their stories and opinions on polygamous relationships

A woman on TikTok led a conversation about ladies who are attracted to cheating partners.

Mzansi women share why they find comfort in dating cheating men. Image: @bk_chauke

Source: TikTok

Kelebogile Chauke provided a platform for South African ladies to talk freely about not being able to leave cheating partners.

SA women share why they stay with cheating partners

Kelebogile Chauke has turned her TikTok account into a platform where South Africans can discuss taboo questions. She recently trended for allowing women to share their honest reactions to their husbands' decisions to explore polygamy.

In a recent clip, Chauke directed a topic to women and asked them why they are attracted to cheating men. The post received over 2K comments from different ladies.

A gent assured the women in the comments that men are capable of loving more than one woman:

"Thank you, ladies. Don't leave him. We're capable of loving more than one woman. Those who are planning to leave him should note that there will always be number two; leaving is not a solution."

Kekebogile shared the clip with the caption:

"Ladies…you know there's another woman in the picture, but you still want him; why?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to ladies attracted to cheating men

Social media users shared their reasons for being attracted to cheating partners and why they are against it:

@mandykunene779 is grateful for her dad:

"Thank God My self-esteem is intact. My father taught me to value myself and loved me. I will never settle for a man who has another woman, and I'm aware, I love myself too much to come 2nd to anyone."

@Phephile Precious explained:

"Whenever I'm with him....nothing matters. He makes me feel complete. That's home for me."

@vuyiie_tumiiey shared:

"I genuinely think it's within the qualities of a man to have more than one woman. The sooner we understand, the better."

@Ntshuxeko Eulanda preferred being with another man than her own:

"He treats me better than my own man."

SA women react to being in polygamous relationships

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok led an open conversation about how women felt about polygamous relationships. Kelebogile Chauke asked what made Mzansi women accept or allow their husbands to marry a second wife and how things were going in their polygamous relationships.

The ladies had different stories to tell, some light and some pretty heavy and emotional, while some admitted to walking away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News