A South African lady got candid about her online dating experience with her Tinder dates on TikTok

The hun revealed how she got ghosted 16 times by her dates, and the video caught the attention of many

Mzansi netizens reacted to the babe's story as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts

One woman in Johannesburg shared her experiences with her Tinder dates on social media, where she narrated her story.

A woman in Johannesburg got ghosted 16 times by her Tinder dates.

Source: TikTok

Jozi woman gets ghosted 16 times by Tinder dates

The babe expressed that she decided to try online dating after not having any luck meeting people physically. The TikTok user @tsonga_doll0 revealed to her viewers that she had been ghosted 16 times by people on the Tinder app whom she had never met before.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @tsonga_doll0 said the following:

"True story, online dating is so hard. Maybe its time to give up."

@tsonga_doll0's revelation stunned many people on the internet, and the video became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the clip.

Mzansi is invested

People were shocked by the woman's story, and many were intrigued to know why she was ghosted so many times on her dates. They took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Briemx shared:

"The embarrassment when you wake up in the morning, and they have unmatched you after having a good conversation."

Noma added:

"I think those guys just want hookups, so if they see you don't want that, they just disappear."

Denise_Ngosa said:

"Same thing here. I thought this one particular guy was the one. It has messed up my self-esteem. I don’t want to date anyone anymore."

Missa_Monakali commented:

"Even the ones we meet on the streets, ghosts. Don’t worry about it."

Shenay_nay wrote:

"No, because same!! I finally deleted all the dating apps I have because it was a waste of time."

Gugs Dlamini expressed:

"It’s not you, it’s them, they be talking to a thousand other women."

SA is intrigued as a woman flexes how her online bae spoils her

Briefly News previously reported that a hun did just that as she took a leap of faith by giving Tinder a chance.

A lady took to social media to share a video showing how her Tinder boyfriend spoils her with love and sweet gestures. A TikTok video shared by @ratii_ shows that she took a leap of faith and decided to download the dating app Tinder in hopes of finding love.

