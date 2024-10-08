One lady flexed an impressive AI phone hack to crush an interview, and people were amazed

In the video, she unveiled how she makes use of it while conducting an interview, and it gained massive traction

Social media users reacted to the woman's clip as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Technology has evolved tremendously, and many people are slowly embracing Artificial intelligence in their daily lives.

A woman flexed her impressive AI phone hack to nail a job interview in a TikTok video. Image: @offergoose

Source: TikTok

One stunner flexed an impressive AI phone hack that left people with mixed reactions.

Woman shows AI phone hack to ace an interview

The young lady shared a video on TikTok showcasing herself conducting a job interview, and many know just how nerve-racking that can be no matter how many times you may have practised. No one is ever ready for a job interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip uploaded by @offergoose, the woman unveiled her technique for nailing a job interview. The babe can be seen sitting as she conducts her interview online. @offergoose had a phone placed in front of her screen, using an AI tool that records the interviewee's questions and generates answers based on those questions.

@offergoose would read off the answers once the AI had generated them for her as her response. The stunner unveiled the name of the app in another video, titled An AI-powered Interview for Copilot for Job Seeker. The footage went viral online, clocking over 20.8 million views, likes, and comments.

Take a look at the woman's AI interview technique in the video below:

Netizens react with mixed feelings

The online community was amazed by the woman's hack, while others were not feeling it. Many took to the comments section to share their opinions.

Phakamile34 simply said:

"AI is going to kill us."

Lexy Petersen added:

"I don’t have the mental capacity to do this."

Creative Cosmic Chaos shared:

"I did this bit I think it’s obvious that I was reading."

Masala wrote:

"A foundation of deception, lol."

Nev replied:

"Fastest way to fail every interview."

F.U Crew shared:

"Those answers are too long, people will know you are reading too much info."

Leelia | Beauty & Wellness commented:

"Where was this when I was applying for jobs."

South Africans amazed by AI-powered washing machine, shares video

Briefly News previously reported that Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm and continues to wow people with its unique abilities.

The footage shared by @lg.cape.town on the video platform shows a washing machine in a store being sold at R16K. The machine comes with unique features such as Artificial intelligence (AI).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News