Artificial Intelligence may be the future, but the problems it may create might be more than we bargained for

An IA-created video of a young babe embracing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu left many people amused after realising the possibilities that come with technology

Social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the use of AI

An AI-generated video of a babe hugging Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu amazed many. Image:@wherearetheavocads

A video of a warm embrace between rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and a young lady through AI had people commenting that it looked natural.

The video was shared on social media by user @wherearetheavocads on her TikTok account.

AI videos can be mistaken for the real thing

The video shows a picture of Sacha and the lady on a picture collage, kind of a set-up before they both start moving to face each other and then embrace.

SA peeps probe for more info on creating AI-generated videos

After seeing the video, many social media users asked for a tutorial on how to generate their videos. Others feared that people might use the technology for bad things.

The video received over 500K views, 43K likes and over 600 comments from social media users who shared:

User @itzz_kimmmy shared:

"I feel like this trend will create problems soon. I know my South African brothers and sisters 😭🤣🤣🤣"

User @lelooo.s was left feeling motivated, adding:

"Let me quickly go hug my crush nami😭😭."

User @ms.whuu commented:

"Yah, I know this edit gonna make Jude Bellingham come back home to me😂😂😂."

User @pjelokazibhatayi had a request: :

"Can someone do this with me and Jude Bellingham 😭😭."

User @theyyyluvv.bella asked herself:

"How didn’t I think about this first?!?😭😭💔😩."

User @orea_mbhele felt excited, commenting:

"You are onto something , ngiyabuya ngisaya ku AI CapCut what what🏃🏻‍♀️💨👍🏻."

Mzansi guy recreates a moment with his late dad through AI

In another article published by Briefly News, a young man shared an AI-generated video of himself hugging his late father, who died in a car accident in 2007.

The video looked realistic, leaving many social media users keen to try it while others expressed their fears.

