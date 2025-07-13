Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been cut from Kaizer Chiefs' shortlist of players needed to sign this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Premier Soccer League giants have signed six players so far this summer and are working on adding more talented footballers before the new season kicks off.

Tau was one of the players linked with a move to Amakhosi this summer after the player left Qatari side Qatar SC six months after joining them.

PSL side that should sign Tau this summer

Sport journalist Moses Mbogo, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs rejecting Tau and the PSL club that should consider signing him this summer.

“Tau is still an amazing player and can still add quality and experience to any team he joins this season,” he said.

“I think I agree a little with Kaizer Chiefs' decision not to consider signing Tau, even though he would have been a great addition to their squad.

“Amakhosi didn't like the player’s attitude of dwelling on the financial aspect of the move rather than wanting to join the club.”

Mbogo went on the name the PSL side Tau that can join this summer.

“Stellenbosch FC would be a good club for Tau to join this summer,” he added.

“Steve Barker lost Jayden Adams to Mamelodi Sundowns in January and could make do with a player like Tau, who can play several positions upfront and also add his creativity to the team.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News