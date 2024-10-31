A lady made sure to study hard for her learner's license test to avoid having to bribe the officials

Bahole Tsotetsi buried her nose in the K53 book to memorise all of the questions and answers that could potentially help her pass her exam

Social media users shared their stories about considering to buy their licences from a trusted source

South Africans have found a way to get their licences without knowing how to drive a car or understanding road signs properly.

They bribe the officials with over R1K or an icy cool drink on a hot day.

Lady considers buying learner's licence

A woman on TikTok shared a video of how hard she studied for her learner's licence test only to fail it twice. The hun buried her nose into the K53 book yet could not acquire her desired goal.

Bahole Tsotestsi was upset and disappointed by the turn of events and considered the corrupt route of buying the licence instead. She explained to her social media friends that she failed by one point on her first attempt and then failed again by two points on her second attempt:

"POV: you're considering paying for Coke because the system is rigged."

Mzansi reacts to lady wanting to buy licence

TikTokkers related to the hun and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Xalini_ plugged the hun:

"I used the apps online, not that book; the questions were exactly the same. Try the apps."

@BassieMok 🎀flexed:

"I passed the first time; I didn't pay for coke."

@Zinhle Ngubane recommended digital study materials:

"Oh, shame. I'm sorry. I passed mine on the first attempt using Auto Traders K53. Everything is explained perfectly well there. You can download it on your phone. Watch Lungelo Kunene videos on YouTube.”

@amogelang_m said:

"I don't think it's the system's fault. I literally passed on my first try!"

@princemluleki suggested:

"The K53 app, sisi, is blue in colour. It gives you the test the way it is. So don't be discouraged; get that app. I swear you're going to pass. No system of learner's license is manipulated or whatsoever."

@Kim commented:

"I failed once and never went back. I was told to go write where they are still using paper."

@jovis advised:

"Pay for the cold drink. Those people will never let you pass. We also paid."

@Kgabiso Radebe explained:

"It's sad because we want to learn how to drive but are forced to buy licences. Now you have to do your learner's at some places just to avoid paying cooldrink money."

@zinhleluvuno shared:

"I still have trauma. I failed by only two points and haven't tried again; I'm scared."

New driver overwhelmed by traffic pulls over

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady could not deal with traffic as she drove on the freeway and decided to cool off on the side of the road. Yanga Mnisi was a new driver and still needed to study the road before she could go neck and neck with taxi drivers.

Social media users assured the lady that what she did was normal and that one day, the road wouldn't be so scary. Briefly News reached out to the Clinical coordinator of National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) to find out more about their programmes that promote road safety.

Source: Briefly News