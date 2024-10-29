A local woman on TikTok shared a video of the amount of money her family managed to save for themselves

From the kids to the adults, many chipped in to help count the pile of money on the coffee table

Social media users responded to the post with jumbled views, while some wondered the total saved

Internet users wondered about the amount of money a family saved for themselves. Images: Westend61, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Saving money can be challenging, but the rewards can be truly worth it with determination and consistency.

A local woman shared a video of her family gathered around a table piled with their hard-earned savings and celebrating their efforts.

A family that saves together

TikTok user @uhurunkosi uploaded a post on her account to show app users the cash her family saved. From kids to adults, many family members gathered to help count the money.

The once-empty table was stacked with notes of all colours, which brought the woman much joy.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to family's savings

Several members of the online community took to the comment section with mixed responses about the woman showing the money saved.

@ireneramokotjo asked the woman:

"How much did you make? Great work."

The TikTokker shared:

"R22 000."

An unhappy @ntombiy12 told app users:

"I'm so unlucky. I don't know what chows my money. I put it away and then get peanuts in return."

@vumisa.yndcer laughed and said:

"This lady is showing her pain. It's clear she didn't put in anything. It's only the men who contributed. The one rejoicing didn't contribute."

@thoko.dube cautioned the woman:

"This is a beautiful thing, but you're just inviting thugs."

When @jabulile.sibisi6 asked how much the family saved in a day, @uhurunkosi responded:

"Any amount that I didn't plan to use on that day."

@matholoza3 said to the public:

"I keep trying to save but end up using the money because I'm in need. Next year, I will try by all means to save."

