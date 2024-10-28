A young hun took to social media to thank a customer for her excellent and honest gesture towards her

The stunner revealed that she accidentally swiped R100 instead of R1000, and the clip gained massive traction

People were amazed by the lady's story, and many flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A waitress thanked a patron who returned after a billing error to pay the full amount. Image: @_sharonzondi

Source: TikTok

One woman in Mzansi shared her story of a workplace mishap, which caused a massive buzz online.

Waitress thanks patron, who returned to pay correct amount

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @_sharonzondi and is a waitress at one of the Spur restaurants, revealed to her viewers that she had accidentally swiped R100 instead of R1000 for a customer. Thank goodness @_sharonzondi's case turned out differently.

The waitress said the patron came back the following day to pay the full amount, and she thanked her for that.

@_sharonzondi's clip sparked a massive conversation among social media users and became a hit on the video platform within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the clip.

SA responds to woman's video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the waitress's story while others shared their own experiences.

TholakeleTracy said:

"A customer once walked out on me with a Bill of R4600. My boss deducted all that money from me for 2 months; the guy only came back to pay R1600 till today, and he never came back again."

Sunshine added:

"For me, it was R150 instead of R1500 at a butchery. went back. the lady could not stop thanking me. honesty is everything people."

Stanley_st_ngobz shared:

"Mina R1500 instead of R15K. Luckily, the customer was still in the parking lot."

Motlatsi_Tlhage expressed:

"At least honest people, we still exist. May God bless us."

User wrote:

"I gave a customer extra change, and he returned it the day."

Ntando Maphosa commented:

"Me making u-turn 10km away after finding out that I didn't pay for petrol when I filled a full tank. I found the guy crying."

Source: Briefly News