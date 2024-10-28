A group of pupils showcased how much school fees their parents owe, and people were shocked

The video grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Pupils unveiled their unpaid school fees in a TikTok video. Image: @dvo.bethel

Source: TikTok

A group of pupils placed their fees on blast as they showcased the amount they owed to the school, which caused a massive buzz on social media.

Kids showcase how much parents owe school fees

The clip shared by TikTok user @dvo.bethel shows learners unveiling the amount their parents owed to the school. The first kid showcased her statement, and it was R46,850, another R33,850, followed by R37,700.01.

The footage went on to showcase one schoolboy flexing his invoice statement, and his balance is zero as the fees were paid in full. However, what shocked the nation was a young gent who unveiled the amount his parent owed, which was R77 550.

@dvo.bethel revealed to the public that their school fees per month are R12k. The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the clip of the pupils unveiling their school fees below:

People react to video

The online community had mixed reactions as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

LeighRahTow said:

"No, man, why are you letting them know about school fees? I just hope it doesn't affect them on their academics."

Saliyah19 added:

"This is the reality for most of our kids. Yes, we should keep our affairs private. But the school will embarrass and degrade you at every opportunity, like withholding reports and not issuing textbooks."

C$cott wrote:

"R77k worries me."

Lerato_Leee expressed:

"Yhoooo I’m not ready to be a parent Shem."

Uppity African shared:

"I'm a mother, and I owe school fees, and it's stressful."

Kgoshigadi_kind commented:

"This is the generation that is going to break the "payslip should be kept confidential " rule. Ma2k will forever be my favourite generation."

Pupils share what their parents do for a living

Briefly News previously reported that the lovely students interviewed over ten learners who all named their parents' noble jobs in Mzansi.

Success is different for everyone. Some people dream of swimming in money, while some dream of disappearing into a remote village and feeding cattle. Whatever success means, money is needed to accomplish certain things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News