“R77k Worries Me”: South African Kids Showcase Unpaid School Fees, Mzansi Stunned
- A group of pupils showcased how much school fees their parents owe, and people were shocked
- The video grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A group of pupils placed their fees on blast as they showcased the amount they owed to the school, which caused a massive buzz on social media.
Kids showcase how much parents owe school fees
The clip shared by TikTok user @dvo.bethel shows learners unveiling the amount their parents owed to the school. The first kid showcased her statement, and it was R46,850, another R33,850, followed by R37,700.01.
The footage went on to showcase one schoolboy flexing his invoice statement, and his balance is zero as the fees were paid in full. However, what shocked the nation was a young gent who unveiled the amount his parent owed, which was R77 550.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
@dvo.bethel revealed to the public that their school fees per month are R12k. The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the clip of the pupils unveiling their school fees below:
People react to video
The online community had mixed reactions as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
LeighRahTow said:
"No, man, why are you letting them know about school fees? I just hope it doesn't affect them on their academics."
Saliyah19 added:
"This is the reality for most of our kids. Yes, we should keep our affairs private. But the school will embarrass and degrade you at every opportunity, like withholding reports and not issuing textbooks."
C$cott wrote:
"R77k worries me."
Lerato_Leee expressed:
"Yhoooo I’m not ready to be a parent Shem."
Uppity African shared:
"I'm a mother, and I owe school fees, and it's stressful."
Kgoshigadi_kind commented:
"This is the generation that is going to break the "payslip should be kept confidential " rule. Ma2k will forever be my favourite generation."
Pupils share what their parents do for a living
Briefly News previously reported that the lovely students interviewed over ten learners who all named their parents' noble jobs in Mzansi.
Success is different for everyone. Some people dream of swimming in money, while some dream of disappearing into a remote village and feeding cattle. Whatever success means, money is needed to accomplish certain things.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za