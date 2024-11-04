Michelle Constant expressed her disappointment for not receiving an invitation to the SA Music Awards despite serving as a judge for over 20 years, calling it disrespectful to her contributions

Critics of the event highlighted mixed reactions, with some praising its planning while others noted significant shortcomings in marketing and media relations

Briefly News spoke to a SAMAs judge who suggested that the event organisers, RiSA, need to improve their PR efforts to inform the public better and ensure broader participation

Seasoned media personality Michelle Constant went on social media to complain about this year's edition of the SA Music Awards ceremony. Michelle, a SAMA judge for decades, called them out for not extending an invitation to her.

Formers SAMAs judge shares thoughts on the event

Critics on social media have reacted to this year's SA Music Awards. Some praised the event organisers for a flawless event, while others criticised them for overlooking important factors.

Taking to her X page, media personality Michelle Constant called the event organisers out for failing to invite her despite her important role in the past two decades. She wrote:

"Disappointed that after judging and presenting for the #SAMA for over 20 years; I didn’t receive an invite or even a press release on the #SAMA30 last night. Frankly, it is disrespectful to work many of us did to support our country’s music during early democracy."

SAMAs judge talks about this year's event

Briefly News spoke to a SAMAs judge who requested to remain anonymous about this year's event. The judge said a lot could have been done to improve the event.

"To be honest, the SAMAs this year were better in planning. RiSA needs help with the awards, and that goes to say that many PR companies drop them at the eleventh hour due to payments. Hence, most media houses didn't get press releases or invites to the event because the PR agency in charge dropped them, and they had to source another agency that invited their own people.

"As a judge, I would suggest that RiSA should have a meeting and fix the issues they have in terms of media relations and marketing cause one of the things they did badly was marketing; not a lot of people in terms of the public didn't know that the awards were going to be held this past weekend and where it all just happened, and only record labels and their people knew about it."

Fans react to Michelle Constant's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said Michelle deserved better as a former SAMA judge, while others said she should move on.

@AldrinSampear said:

"I think the PR and marketing was generally bad this year. We tried to secure an interview for this morning after the SAMAs, and we were blue-ticked."

@PennyLebyane commented:

"A true arts broadcaster like yourself😔"

@BlueNip added:

"To be fair I don't think anyone is surprised. These things have become 'tenderprenuer and influencer' events."

@raseedward noted:

"To be frank, you did your part and paid for it. Allow new talent to be developed and give them space. Take it as being retrenched. No one gets invites after being retrenched, and no one remembers you. That's the reality of any industry."

Tyla wins 4 SAMAs

Briefly News reported that the 30th SAMAs occurred in Midrand at the Gallagher Convention Center. The local music awards ceremony honoured musicians, including Tyla, with five nominations.

The Water hitmaker shot to international fame, winning Grammys and other awards. Cassper Nyovest felt Tyla's international awards showed that she deserved some of the most significant SAMA accolades.

