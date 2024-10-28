Famous sisters and musicians Kelly and Zandie Khumalo have made headlines once again

An online user has called for a boycott of Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's upcoming event amid the ongoing case of Senzo Meyiwa

Many netizens on social media reacted to the calls to boycott the two sister's events

Netizens want to boycott Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's events. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

The South African musician sisters Kelly and Zandie Khumalo are again in the spotlight, and it's all for the wrong reasons.

SA calls for boycott of Zandie and Kelly's Khumalo events

Zandie and Kelly Khumalo are the talk of the town once again on social media after they made headlines when they shared some moments of them bonding alongside their children.

Recently, an online user @joy_zelda shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page calling for a boycott of Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's events as the case of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, is still ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zelda wrote:

"Don't buy tickets, boycott the event and every event that has Kelly or Zandi Khumalo."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the calls to boycott the Khumalo sisters

Shortly after the online user called for the boycott of Zandie and Kelly, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Buyiemfeka said:

"We won't be told by you."

@Thembeka_Madwe wrote:

"It’s not fair how she’s been able to move in the industry while facing murder investigations. If it was a guy, he would’ve been cancelled long ago."

@TheDreamer53 responded:

"Why? She hasn't been arrested or even convicted. Those thugs in court killed Senzo we just have selective listing because we want a certain outcome."

@Sibanda2Sibanda replied:

"We can't be told what to do with our money."

@Nomsa90007564 tweeted:

"Wonders shall never end now we are being told by strangers how to spend our money."

@SKOSANACS mentioned:

"They killed Senzo Meyiwa."

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract kill

In a previous report from Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Senzo Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player. Netizens discussed the alleged confession, some believing it and others questioning it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News