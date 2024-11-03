The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) took place on 2 November 2024 to celebrate local musicians' achievements

One of the big winners of the night was Tyla, who won four of her five nominations in multiple categories, including Newcomer of the Year

Fans celebrated Tyla's achievements at the 30th SAMAs, and Cassper Nyovest shared his thoughts on which award the singer deserved most

The 30th SAMAs took place in Midrand at the Gallagher Convention Center. The local music awards ceremony honoured musicians, including Tyla who had five nominations.

Tyla won big at the SAMAs and Cassper Nyovest thought she deserved even more accolades. Image: Morapedi Mashashe / Paras Griffin

The Water hitmaker shot to international fame, winning Grammys and other awards. Cassper Nyovest felt Tyla's international awards showed that she was deserving of some of the most significant SAMA accolades.

Tyla bags 3 major SAMAs

The SAMAs dubbed Tyla the Best Newcomer, Female Artist of the Year, International Achievement and Pop Song of the Year, all awarded to her in absentia. Tyla expressed gratitude for the wins at the SAMAs and said she could not be there as she was filming a music video. See the video below:

Cassper Nyovest on Tylas wins

In a Tweet on X, Casper Nyovest explained that he felt Tyla's Water deserved the Record of the Year. SAMAs awarded Record of the Year to Paris by Mthandeni SK featuring Lwah Ndunkulu.Read the post by Cassper below:

@themamv commented, agreeing with Cassper:

"I thought I was alone about this, even the record of the year winner. I don't even know him or heard his music."

@sgegede03 disagreed:

"In South Africa, we don't copy America, just because she won the Grammy, it must be obvious to win sama no ways bra."

@foxxy_za said:

"You're using America as a benchmark for what South Africans should like? You're like people who justify things by saying, 'white people do this all the time', poor reasoning capacity, and I love you."

@TylanHart1 argued:

"Water couldn't win local coz that wasn't a big song in SA, especially last year amapiano were dominating everywhere."

@handleyechamp added:

"Lol, did that song ever charted, though? Paris had a RUN, to be honest. Both radio and the streets."

@nosiphogca1504 asserted:

"Well, this is Mzansi. We do things our way.At least she won Awards Bonga lokho wena."

@The_real_nkuli declared:

"We are not her audience; she sings for Americans, not us. Have you ever heard anyone bumping Water on their way to the carwash? Like kids don't even jump when that song plays."

