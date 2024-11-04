The South African singer Cici reacted to seeing her ex-lover Arthur Mafokate performing at the SAMAs

The record label owner performed his old hit song at the main ceremony on Saturday, 2 November 2024, alongside Chomee

Many netizens flooded the comment section, comforting the award-winning singer

Cici reacted to Arthur Mafokate's SAMAs performance. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) came back with a bang this year, and many legendary artists gave their best performances on stage.

Cici reacts to Arthur Mafokate performing at the SAMAs

The South African singer Cici's old wounds were left open recently at the SAMAs as she had to witness her ex-lover Arthur Mafokate perform at the main Awards ceremony on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

Recently, Cici went on her social media page and reacted to seeing the man she once accused of abusing her while they were in a relationship performing on stage at the SAMAs with Kwaito singer and dancer Chomee. Cici shared broken hearts emojis on her Twitter (X) page.

SA reacts to Cici's post

Shortly after Cici shared her reaction, many netizens on social media weighed in. See some of the comments below:

@mpho02765843 said:

"Love you babe... You are such a strong queen and I admire that about you... God never give us battles we can't win, and you proved that."

@_BeingNaledi wrote:

"We stand by you always. We believe you, and you deserve so much better than this. I’m so sorry you are being let down like this."

@Mpumiln responded:

"Sending you a warm hug."

@thaboreagan commented:

"That should have never happened. They set her up."

@Ntombela5149394 responded:

"We love you @cici_worldwide trust me, something good is coming your way."

@EntertainAF replied:

"So sorry you have to be triggered like that."

