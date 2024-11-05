Mzansi hip hop DJ and music producer DJ Capital, fell on stage while he was performing

The video was shared on X (Twitter) by celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, and people had plenty to say

Reacting to the video, netizens poked fun at his weight and the manner in which he fell

DJ Capital took a fall on stage. Image: @djcapital90

Source: Instagram

Some embarrassing moments have no business being on the internet for many people to see. South African hip hop DJ Capital had his most embarrassing moment captured and shared online.

DJ Capital falls off stage

Skebe Dep Dep hitmaker DJ Capital was the latest star to have a stage blunder. The DJ fell on stage mid-performance.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted the video on X (Twitter), which ignited a lot of reactions from people.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to DJ Capital's fall

Reacting to the video, netizens poked fun at his weight and the manner in which he fell. It is essential to note that almost all of the comments were fatphobic. These are some of the reactions:

@EzamaCirha replied:

"I hope the ground is okay."

@Melusi_Mokone stated:

"And here I was thinking he’ll probably bounce back up, judging from how he’s inflated.👀💀💔"

@_Makhanya_ said:

"Nothing is more embarrassing than falling in public😭😭"

@Sphe____ advised:

"People need to go and gym. Guys you can’t fall so easily."

@ThaboCollin4 laughed:

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall, the funnier it is to see 🤣🤣"

@thatpoitshepi said:

"People built like this should just stand still or else gravity deals with you."

@sirboring_26 joked:

"I thought the video froze then I realised he was falling in slow motion."

@AfrikanChefZA asked:

"Who's that dude who moved out of the way and then moved back and continued dancing after the fact."

Rebecca Malope speaks on her embarrassing fall during Zanele Mbokazi's funeral service

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gospel star Rebecca Malope spoke about the incident of her falling on stage at the late Zanele Mbokazi's funeral.

Malope said that the high heels she wore at the funeral made her fall, which was an embarrassing moment for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News