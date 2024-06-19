Eemoh took an unexpected fall on stage during a performance of his hit amapiano song, Sgudi Snyc

The viral video prompted a range of reactions from netizens who implied it was the glasses which distracted him

Just recently, Eemoh also trended after a fan cried hysterically when she met him

Amapiano singing sensation Eemoh landed flat on his back during a performance at a recent gig.

Eemoh's performance of 'Sgudi Snyc' was interrupted by an unexpected fall.

Source: Instagram

Video of Eemoh falling trends

The Mas'thokoze hitmaker recently fell on stage, and the incident was caught on tape. The new kid on the block seemed a bit distracted as he also took his time getting up.

Eemoh was singing the hit amapiano song, Sgudi Snyc, when he suddenly fell.

X (Twitter) user @Maluda012 shared the video with the caption, "Eemoh fell on stage."

Mzansi pokes fun at Eemoh's fall

The trending clip stirred a range of responses from peeps who suggested that Eemoh was probably intoxicated during his performance. Others blamed his glasses, seeing that his performance was at night and the shades were dim.

@Kaizermoemi3 shared:

"They drink too much these boys and wear sunglasses at night."

@Nigel_Mang replied:

"I thought he was about to bust a killer dance move. But anyway, that guy is high."

@Ashie_kid said:

"It has to be those sunglasses."

Eemoh responds to fan crying when she met him

Also making the headlines was Eemoh, who was approached by a fan who cried hysterically upon meeting him.

Responding to the clip, Eemoh shared with Briefly News how this is reaffirming that he is on the right track.

"When any of my fans cry in front of me, it shows me that I’m really a star. It makes me feel even more appreciated as an artist. So, I was excited to witness that."

