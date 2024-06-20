Amapiano star Kabza De Small went to a shooting range recently to practice shooting a rifle

In the trending video online, Kabza De Small missed all of the targets despite carefully analyzing them

The video made people laugh at him, with some saying he should stick to making music instead

It seems that Kabza De Small should probably focus more on making hits in the studio. The Amapiano pioneer recently visited a shooting range, and it did not go well.

Kabza trends while shooting a rifle at gun range

Imithandazo hitmaker Kabza De Small took a break from his busy lifestyle to visit a shooting range. The Amapiano star showed off his more adventurous side by practising shooting a rifle.

In the video shared by @MusaKhawula on Twitter (X), Kabza De Small misses all of the targets placed before him despite carefully examining them.

Mzansi cracks jokes at Kabza De Small

The clip sparked mixed reactions online. Many people made fun of him, while others advised that he should stick to making fire music instead.

@TeffuJoy asked:

"He missed all the time, or is my phone?"

@__ThapeloM said:

"I hope he won't buy one but went there for fun."

@djstago joked:

"This is what normal black middle-class men do on weekends. Not busy hating on this app."

@Bongs__SBM laughed:

"Not a single shot on sight, but at least he's giving us hits."

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

"Afri Forums must not see this."

@officialcollinc stated:

"At least he doesn't miss when it comes to the music."

@Her__Hotness

"Missing targets has not started today for this man."

@AfterEarth joked:

"Kabza is finally training to attend his gigs at Soshanguve."

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"That's how he's been shooting hit after hit in the Amapiano world. A focus gent."

