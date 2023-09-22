Murdah Bongz visited a shooting range where he and a group of pals practised how to perfect their shooting skills

Fans of the former Black Motion group member had hilarious responses to his Instagram reel video

DJ Zinhle fans also breathed a huge sigh of relief, with many saying they are glad she is in safe hands

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

House muso Murdah 'Mörda' Bongz, whose real name is Bongani Mohosana, visited the shooting range and showed off his impressive shooting skills.

Murdah Bongz's fans were left impressed by his shooting skills, documented in a video on Instagram. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz accompanied by friends to shooting range

The muso shared an Instagram reel where he was accompanied by a group of men at a shooting range that was not disclosed.

They looked like they had some fun as they took turns to practice shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans react to Murdah's skills

Reacting to Murdah Bongz's video, some of his fans were impressed, saying they are glad DJ Zinhle is in safe hands.

7wildflower said:

"You better find the blood of Jesus to protect you, it's the only guarantee we have for being safe."

lindelwamkhasibe joked:

"Zulu girls have turned you into an assassin."

yayahlongwane said:

"Zinhle is safe now!!"

mhawkeys asked:

"Are you guys sure you are safe now?"

charlezz013 joked:

"Now we are safe...we need to hit SBV soon."

aqua_ladyf added:

"This looks therapeutic."

ziyawakazithamatsenjwa replied

"That's the only way to go in South Africa, good one Bongani."

Murdah gushes over DJ Zinhle

In a recent Instagram post, Murdah Bongz gushed over his wife, DJ Zinhle. He had an album launch for Asante 2, and his wife, DJ Zinhle, was right beside him.

Asante 2 receives rave reviews

In a previous report from Briefly News, Murdah Bongz's album, Asante 2, has been receiving rave reviews. The album is dedicated to his daughter Asante Mohosana, who he shares with his wife, DJ Zinhle.

Not only is the name a significant factor, but the fact that it was released on Asante's second birthday, 8 September, made it even more special.

"This is the moment, I felt it when we created Burning Bush, I felt like the world needed to hear it, and when we were done, I was not. Another major moment I will talk about, is closer to my daughter’s birthday. LÖVE."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News