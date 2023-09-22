Lasizwe is known to turn heads wherever he goes and have fans marvel at his style

The media personality recently rocked a gorgeous bob and broke some necks with people trying to get a glimpse

Mzansi was blown away by Lasizwe's look and flooded his comments with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lasizwe had all eyes on him when he rocked a party in an elegant all-black outfit with a gorgeous bob wig. Images: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe is a show-stopper and part of the popular 'IT' crowd in the country. The influencer revealed pictures of his bob wig that had the socials going crazy. Lasizwe was praised for his style as well as slaying that wig like a rich auntie.

Lasizwe slays his bob

In his latest Instagram post, Lasizwe updated his feed with photos from a night out. The media personality rocked a gorgeous bob and turned heads, with some people captured taking pictures of him.

He completed his all-black look with a white jacket and mini black handbag, simple yet elegant:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"It’s giving…."

Fans rave over Lasizwe's look

Followers were in awe of Lasizwe and couldn't help but praise him for showing up and stealing the show:

mihlalii_n said:

"WHAT DO YOU MEAN? Frieeeeend!"

tlotlomathube83 posted:

"It's giving Rich Aunt."

naliexulu23 responded:

"ATE!"

pearl_ephraim commented:

"You gonna make n*ggas fall in love here!"

zamantungw.a admitted:

"This is far most favorite look you given this year."

umbali101 posted:

"You look sooo good!"

n.tsako.m.aimele said:

"You are always here to leave our Jaws dropped!"

umsparty responded:

"Upper Eastside."

erz_mofokeng commented:

"RICH AUNT IS DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST!"

kwaz_ikc posted:

"Lalela you look beautiful yerrrrr uyanyisa!"

promise_cindi added:

"Oh Yesss Boss!!! It's giving s*xy and classy!"

lethabo_skinnvyy said:

"It's giving women who know their business!"

Lasizwe takes Kanyi Mbau on a date

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau's date where he admitted that it was an awkward experience.

The two siblings have kept close over the years especially after the news of their familial ties broke out.

The publication also shared online reactions to Lasizwe's daring outfit that sparked plastic surgery rumours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News