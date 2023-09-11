Content creator Lasizwe wore a daring outfit at the Dstv Content Creator Awards 2023, which took place over the weekend

He flaunted his behind, and people assumed he underwent a Brazillian But* Lift (BBL) surgery which failed

The YouTuber has always been known for pushing the envelope when it comes to his outfits, and this time was no different

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Lasizwe created a buzz online when he shared pictures of his outfit at the Dstv Content Creator Awards 2023, which took place this past weekend.

Lasizwe wore a daring outfit at the Dstv Content Creator Awards 2023 and caused quite a stir. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe dons a bold outfit at an event

Lasizwe Dambuza rocked a black, see-through dress at the award ceremony, which took place on Saturday, 9 September, at The Galleria in Sandton.

His outfit was inspired by Kagiso Mogola, to who he gave a shout-out. His Instagram post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Put a ribbon on me outta the plastic, I’ve been acting brand new. Just arrived at the #dstvcontentcreatorawards2023 #DstvCCA … Lets have fun."

Mzansi side-eyes Lasizwe's outfit

The YouTuber has always been known for pushing the envelope when it comes to his outfits, and this time was no different.

Lasizwe flaunted his behind in most of his pictures and on the red carpet, and people assumed he underwent a Brazillian But* Lift (BBL) surgery which failed.

Twitter user, @Ori_RSA, said:

"Lasizwe has a failed BBL? Things y’all do mara no mahn."

Mzansi weighed in on the assumptions:

@DQFab_ZA said:

"Maybe he's considering Ori. Not yet."

@ckaringe_ said:

"Can’t you see it’s a bu*t dimple."

@Mahlatse_mogalea laughed:

"You people have no chill."

@mrs_hassen_ replied:

"Yoh it's getting worse each day ... Everybody is busy walking n*de, why not go back to the days of Adam and Eve."

monika_loopazi_ said:

"I love him neh guys, but this is not on noo guys he's taking it too far."

Lasziwe to assist people with glasses

Lasizwe had previously asked to assist people who cannot afford proper eye care. He noted the entire process's cost, so he partnered with Eyelegance to provide free eyecare and spectacles to people struggling to pay for them.

"Last year, I found a passion in helping people who really needed spectacles after finding out how much it costs.

"It shocked me how expensive it is. From the eye test to the lens to the frame. I’m doing my passion project again this year, where I am looking to help someone who needs spectacles ASAP. I will be covering all costs. Just head to the optometrist," he said in a Instagram post.

Woman’s Mr Price outfit trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, a fashion-forward woman showcased her stylish Mr Price outfit, which took Mzansi by storm.

She was said to have an exquisite sense of style and an eye for affordable clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News