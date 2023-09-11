Major League is in their bag as they have been selected to be the opening act for Burna Boy

The It's Penty hitmaker will be attempting to fill up the FNB Stadium in September for his After Tour concert

Netizens are amped about the concert, taking to social media their anticipation to see the star

The Major League brothers have been chosen to open the stage for Burna Boy's FNB Stadium headline act. Images: @michaelikennaarinze, @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

The Mbere brothers, Bandile and Banele, are in it to win it! The duo, which makes up the Major League DJs, are an Amapiano group who have been chosen to open the stage for Nigerian-born BET-award winner Burna Boy.

Burna Boy points at Major League to open FNB Stadium After Tour concert

The singing sensation will be heading to the Soweto Stadium on 23 September to kick off his After Tour concerts, a few weeks after his World Stadium Tour.

He tapped the Major League DJs to open for his headline show, which he earlier promoted on social media. Check out the Instagram announcement below:

South Africans excitedly anticipate Burna Boy's FNB Stadium concert

Amped-up netizens are looking forward to seeing him at the Soccer City stadium, which holds a capacity of 94,736. Here are some of the comments made:

@officialbigv invited:

"I will be in SA then. Who is going with me? I’m buying 10 VIP tickets."

@adesope_shopsydoo predicted:

"This one is about to be loud. Stadium Series Africa edition begins."

@zandile_gura noticed:

"Bathong some tickets are already sold out. I love it for you! WE ARE THERE!"

@busiswaah confirmed her attendance:

"Siyeza!"

@mslelob pleaded:

"Burna, I won’t be there. Change the date please?"

@burnaboyszn declared:

"The biggest touring act. It’s good you’re starting from Africa for the next leg of your tour."

@property_goddess promised:

"Please jump into the crowd after singing it’s plenty, I promise to catch you."

@skinny_didi_ made a decision:

"I guess I’m selling my parents' house to go see Dami."

@tammy_snydxrs planned the logistics:

"If I start walking from Capetown to Joburg in August I’ll make it."

DSTV Delicious marks 10th anniversary

In a related Briefly News report, the annual food and music festival unveiled Maxwell and Tems as some of the entertainment acts for its decade of deliciousness celebrations.

The festival will be held from 23 to 24 September, a year after Burna Boy performed at the event.

