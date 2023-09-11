Singer-turned-politician Ringo Madlingozi has denied all claims made that he is leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters

He slammed journalists by saying they were liars after accusations that he wanted to return to his music after seeing no growth in the party

Relived party followers took comments on the status, hyping the Member of the national assembly on his bold stance

Singer and politician Ringo Madlingozi has denied quitting the EFF to go back to music. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images, Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

One of Mzansi's favourite singers and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member, Ringo Madlingozi, has denied all claims that he is hanging his red overalls to return to the recording studio.

Ringo Madlingozi blasts false journalism on Twitter

The Ndiyagodola hitmaker slammed an online news account for publishing false news after he announced a musical comeback on social media. He said, responding to the report on X:

"Your journalism is fraud. Your lies hide behind your ‘reliable sources’. Ur wishes can never be mine. What you must write is the re-emergence of my catalogue on all Digital Platforms for the first time on the 15th of September 2023. I’m @EFFSouthAfrica through and through. Your journos are liars!"

Check out Ringo's post below:

EFF members relived at Ringo's loyalty

The red brigade flooded the comment section with impressed comments about the musician taking a firm stand as an EFF member:

@djlooksa saw the light:

"I'm now dancing and can't wait to buy tickets for the @ndiyagodola one-man show. We will come in numbers to support you our leadership."

@gmakinana said:

"Thank you Bra R for clearing that."

@_reekee pointed out:

"They are not journalists, leader. This is a DUDULA account masquerading as some news agency."

@Velvetchild_SA declared:

"Haha Ringo will forever be EFF that will never change."

@SeshMoo said:

"Thank you for exposing them my leader."

@TubatseNoko commented:

"Witches are busy making up stories with the hope that we will be disorganised!"

Ringo Madlingozi announces a musical comeback

The singer was misquoted after Sony Music Africa welcomed him to their stable. This is what the record company said:

"Join us as we welcome the epic Legend, Ringo Madlingozi to the Sony Music family this week. Fans can anticipate the music catalogue to become available on all digital streaming platforms on the 15th of September."

Watch the welcome back Instagram video below:

